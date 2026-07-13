ETV Bharat / entertainment

Nag Ashwin Defends Kalki 2898 AD Climax, Karna Portrayal, Says, 'I Know What I'm Doing'

The debate began after the release of Akhil Akkineni's Lenin. An X user praised the film's portrayal of Karna, writing that it was the "perfect representation of Karna on the big screen in recent years." The same post criticised Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD, with the X user saying the filmmaker had "destroyed an entire generation" through the film's climax.

Hyderabad: Filmmaker Nag Ashwin has responded to criticism over his portrayal of Karna in Kalki 2898 AD, defending the film's climax by citing the Mahabharata. His reply came after a discussion on X (formerly Twitter), where a user claimed the film glorified Karna while overlooking his flaws.

Nag Ashwin then stepped into the discussion with a detailed reply. Defending his interpretation of Karna, he referred to the Drona Vadha Parva from the Mahabharata and recommended Bibek Debroy's English translation of the epic. "These are Sree Krishna's own words to Arjuna in the Drona Vadha Parva. Please read the Mahabharata. I suggest the Bibek Debroy version. Or Google how many times Krishna praised Karna to Arjuna. I have the greatest respect for our history. I know what I'm doing. Wait for Part 2," Ashwin wrote.

Along with his post, the director shared a photograph of a page from Bibek Debroy's translation of the Mahabharata. The passage quoted Lord Krishna praising Karna's extraordinary strength. However, the X user was not convinced. Replying to Ashwin, the netizen argued that the issue was not Krishna praising Karna in the epic, but the film's presentation of the character. "With all due respect, it's not about what Krishna said there. It's about glorifying evil Karna. Why did you leave out his evil deeds and make him look like a hero at the end? An entire generation now believes Karna was greater than Arjuna. It's still blasphemy because Krishna gave the Bhagavad Gita to Arjuna."

Released in 2024, Kalki 2898 AD is a Telugu-language epic mythological science fiction film written and directed by Nag Ashwin. Produced by Vyjayanthi Movies, the film stars Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Shobana and Disha Patani. Inspired by Hindu scriptures, the story is set in a dystopian future and follows a mission to protect the unborn Kalki, believed to be the final incarnation of Lord Vishnu.