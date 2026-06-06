ETV Bharat / entertainment

'Nothing Like This Has Ever Been Made': Nag Ashwin Calls Sing Geetham A Film Audiences Will Remember Even After 10 Years

Hyderabad: Filmmaker-producer Nag Ashwin has expressed immense confidence in Sing Geetham, the upcoming musical fantasy film directed by veteran filmmaker Singeetam Srinivasa Rao. Speaking ahead of the film’s worldwide theatrical release on June 11, Nag Ashwin said the movie is unlike anything audiences have seen before and believes it will remain memorable for years to come.

Produced under the banners of Vyjayanthi Movies and Swapna Cinema, Sing Geetham features Ayaan, Ahilya Bamroo, and Shalini Kondepudi in lead roles, with music composed by Devi Sri Prasad. The film’s teaser and songs have already generated curiosity among movie lovers.

During a media interaction, Nag Ashwin revealed that the project had been a long-time dream of Singeetam Srinivasa Rao. According to him, the veteran filmmaker had narrated the story to Kamal Haasan even before making the classic Pushpaka Vimana, but the project could not take shape at the time due to other commitments.

Nag Ashwin praised Singeetam’s ability to create timeless stories, saying that films like Pushpaka Vimana, Aditya 369, and Bhairava Dweepam continue to feel relevant even today. He added that Sing Geetham also has the same timeless quality and feels like a story made for the current generation.

The producer explained that the decision to cast newcomers was entirely Singeetam’s. He said the director enjoys working with fresh talent and often prefers introducing new actors and technicians. He also felt that casting new faces would help audiences immerse themselves more naturally in the film’s unique world without being influenced by star images.