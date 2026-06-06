'Nothing Like This Has Ever Been Made': Nag Ashwin Calls Sing Geetham A Film Audiences Will Remember Even After 10 Years
Nag Ashwin praises Singeetam Srinivasa Rao's Sing Geetham, calling it a one-of-a-kind film that audiences will remember for years after release.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : June 6, 2026 at 6:56 PM IST
Hyderabad: Filmmaker-producer Nag Ashwin has expressed immense confidence in Sing Geetham, the upcoming musical fantasy film directed by veteran filmmaker Singeetam Srinivasa Rao. Speaking ahead of the film’s worldwide theatrical release on June 11, Nag Ashwin said the movie is unlike anything audiences have seen before and believes it will remain memorable for years to come.
Produced under the banners of Vyjayanthi Movies and Swapna Cinema, Sing Geetham features Ayaan, Ahilya Bamroo, and Shalini Kondepudi in lead roles, with music composed by Devi Sri Prasad. The film’s teaser and songs have already generated curiosity among movie lovers.
During a media interaction, Nag Ashwin revealed that the project had been a long-time dream of Singeetam Srinivasa Rao. According to him, the veteran filmmaker had narrated the story to Kamal Haasan even before making the classic Pushpaka Vimana, but the project could not take shape at the time due to other commitments.
Nag Ashwin praised Singeetam’s ability to create timeless stories, saying that films like Pushpaka Vimana, Aditya 369, and Bhairava Dweepam continue to feel relevant even today. He added that Sing Geetham also has the same timeless quality and feels like a story made for the current generation.
The producer explained that the decision to cast newcomers was entirely Singeetam’s. He said the director enjoys working with fresh talent and often prefers introducing new actors and technicians. He also felt that casting new faces would help audiences immerse themselves more naturally in the film’s unique world without being influenced by star images.
Sharing details about the story, Nag Ashwin said Sing Geetham is a fictional tale set in a place called Kuberapura, which has gold mines at its centre. He described the film as a blend of humanity and humour.
Nag Ashwin also spoke about his close involvement in the project. “I was involved in every step of the project. During production and on the sets, I wasn’t just present as a producer. You could say I also worked like an assistant director to help bring his vision to life,” he said.
He believes the film will leave a lasting impact on viewers. “This is not a film people will watch and forget after a week. We made it with the intention of creating a film that audiences will remember even after 10 years,” Nag Ashwin stated.
The filmmaker further revealed that the movie presents a major musical challenge because all of its dialogue is delivered in song form. While the film is releasing in Tamil alongside Telugu, he said releasing it in other languages would require recreating the songs and music for each version.
Speaking about the uniqueness of the project, Nag Ashwin said, “Singeetam garu always thinks on an international scale. He used to say that no film like this has ever been made anywhere in the world. After watching the completed film, it genuinely feels as though nothing like this has been made before.”
He also praised music director Devi Sri Prasad for handling the demanding score, saying the film features nonstop music but never feels like a conventional musical.
Nag Ashwin concluded by sharing an update on Kalki 2, confirming that the sequel is already underway and that regular shooting is expected to begin next month, with plans to complete the film at a rapid pace.