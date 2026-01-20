'Trash And Random': Naagin 7 Dragon Fight Scene Faces Backlash, Viewers Urge Ektaa Kapoor To Stop Misusing AI
Naagin 7's dragon fight scene faced backlash online, with viewers criticising excessive AI and poor VFX, while praising the lead actors' performances.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : January 20, 2026 at 3:27 PM IST
Hyderabad: The latest episode of Naagin 7 featured a dramatic face-off between Naagin and a dragon that grabbed a massive response online. The sequence was clearly intended to be a big visual moment, but many viewers felt it failed to meet expectations due to excessive use of artificial intelligence (AI) and visual effects.
Naagin, played by Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, fights a dragon in the episode. In the opening scene, the dragon unleashes its fiery breath upon Naagin. The Naagin uses her powers to throw a trident at the beast. The fight later moves to a river, where the battle continues before Naagin ultimately defeats the dragon. Although the sequence was meant to look grand and dramatic, several viewers felt the execution looked artificial and lacked realism.
Soon after the episode aired, social media was flooded with reactions from disappointed fans. Many viewers argued that the producers relied to a large extent on visuals produced by AI. Another argument put forward by some fans is that the problem with these visuals was not the use of AI but how these visuals were incorporated into the narrative.
One user wrote, "Seriously, the latest episode of #naagin7 is using so much AI that it's boring. #PriyankaChaharChoudhary #namikpaul #alicekaushik."
Another user commented, "People r judging AI. I am judging the inexperienced team of #naagin7 who failed to integrate AI naturally without making it soulless and cringe lol. Cause it always starts with the human intent first, then it comes to the tool."
A tweet read, "Tbh I might be the only one who hopes that the team is done with the dragon story for good. Coz this AI sequence is just disappointing to see. They clearly aren't able to do it realistically."
One tweet stated, "Dear @EktaaRKapoor ma'am, being a #Naagin fan for a very long time, I would like to request you please stop misusing AI, keep it natural. #Naagin7."
Another viewer wrote, "@EktaaRKapoor, why is your creative team ruining Naagin 7. The Dragon and Naagin fight scene was trash and random. The only reason for watching the season is the main leads #PriyankaChaharChoudhary #NamikPaul. The story is interesting, but the VFX and the screenplay are not."
Naagin is one of the most popular supernatural fantasy series on Indian television. The show is developed by Ektaa Kapoor. The story is about shape-shifting serpents referred to as naagins or icchadhari naagins. They are able to assume a human form. Their stories are often about their desire for revenge in relation to their take on justice, and protecting the powerful mystical gem called the naagmani.
Naagin 7 premiered on December 27 and stars Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Namik Paul as the lead pair. The season also features Eisha Singh, Alice Kaushik, and Karan Kundrra in important roles.
