'Trash And Random': Naagin 7 Dragon Fight Scene Faces Backlash, Viewers Urge Ektaa Kapoor To Stop Misusing AI

Hyderabad: The latest episode of Naagin 7 featured a dramatic face-off between Naagin and a dragon that grabbed a massive response online. The sequence was clearly intended to be a big visual moment, but many viewers felt it failed to meet expectations due to excessive use of artificial intelligence (AI) and visual effects.

Naagin, played by Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, fights a dragon in the episode. In the opening scene, the dragon unleashes its fiery breath upon Naagin. The Naagin uses her powers to throw a trident at the beast. The fight later moves to a river, where the battle continues before Naagin ultimately defeats the dragon. Although the sequence was meant to look grand and dramatic, several viewers felt the execution looked artificial and lacked realism.

Soon after the episode aired, social media was flooded with reactions from disappointed fans. Many viewers argued that the producers relied to a large extent on visuals produced by AI. Another argument put forward by some fans is that the problem with these visuals was not the use of AI but how these visuals were incorporated into the narrative.

One user wrote, "Seriously, the latest episode of #naagin7 is using so much AI that it's boring. #PriyankaChaharChoudhary #namikpaul #alicekaushik."