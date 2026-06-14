ETV Bharat / entertainment

Naagin 3 Actress Surbhi Jyoti Welcomes Baby Girl With Husband Sumit Suri

Hyderabad: Television star Surbhi Jyoti and her husband, Sumit Suri, have welcomed their first child, a baby girl, bringing immense joy to their family and fans. The couple shared the happy news with their followers on Instagram on June 14.

Announcing the arrival of their little one, Surbhi posted a heartwarming image that read, "It's a girl...13th June 2026...Love Surbhi & Sumit." Accompanying the post was an emotional caption that touched the hearts of fans. The actress wrote, "Our daughter is here. Our hearts are filled with love and gratitude," along with an evil eye and sparkle emoji.

As soon as the announcement was made, social media got flooded with congratulatory messages from friends, colleagues, and fans. Actress Aashka Goradia commented, "Congratulationssssss," along with several heart emojis. Kishwer Merchantt also joined in the celebrations, writing, "Yayyyyiieeeee.. congratulations." Actress Hina Khan reacted to the post with a heartfelt "Mashaallah!" while actor Arjit Taneja wrote, "Congratulations guys!"