Naagin 3 Actress Surbhi Jyoti Welcomes Baby Girl With Husband Sumit Suri
Television actress Surbhi Jyoti and husband Sumit Suri have welcomed their first child, a baby girl, receiving love and blessings from friends and fans.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : June 14, 2026 at 2:49 PM IST
Hyderabad: Television star Surbhi Jyoti and her husband, Sumit Suri, have welcomed their first child, a baby girl, bringing immense joy to their family and fans. The couple shared the happy news with their followers on Instagram on June 14.
Announcing the arrival of their little one, Surbhi posted a heartwarming image that read, "It's a girl...13th June 2026...Love Surbhi & Sumit." Accompanying the post was an emotional caption that touched the hearts of fans. The actress wrote, "Our daughter is here. Our hearts are filled with love and gratitude," along with an evil eye and sparkle emoji.
As soon as the announcement was made, social media got flooded with congratulatory messages from friends, colleagues, and fans. Actress Aashka Goradia commented, "Congratulationssssss," along with several heart emojis. Kishwer Merchantt also joined in the celebrations, writing, "Yayyyyiieeeee.. congratulations." Actress Hina Khan reacted to the post with a heartfelt "Mashaallah!" while actor Arjit Taneja wrote, "Congratulations guys!"
The arrival of the baby comes just months after Surbhi announced her pregnancy in February this year. Sharing the special news on social media, she posted a sweet picture featuring her feet intertwined with husband Sumit's, with a tiny pair of baby shoes placed between them. The caption read, "Our greatest adventure begins... Little Love arriving this June."
The couple first met while working together on the music video Haanji – The Marriage Mantra, where they played a bride and groom on screen. Their professional association soon turned into a real-life romance. They tied the knot on October 27, 2024, in a dreamy wedding ceremony held at a resort near Jim Corbett in Uttarakhand. Surrounded by family members and close friends, they exchanged vows in a traditional Hindu ceremony.
Several television celebrities, including Anita Hassanandani, Rithvik Dhanjani, Asha Negi, and Karan Wahi, attended the celebrations. Sharing wedding pictures at the time, Surbhi had simply captioned them, "Shubh Vivah."
On the professional front, Surbhi Jyoti remains one of television's most loved actresses. She became a household name after playing Zoya Farooqui in the hit show Qubool Hai. Over the years, she has impressed audiences with performances in shows such as Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai and Naagin 3, where her role as Bela earned widespread popularity. Before making it big on Hindi television, she also worked in Punjabi radio and television.