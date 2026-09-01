Mysaa Release Date Out: Rashmika Mandanna Looks Fierce With Blood-Stained Spear In New Poster
Rashmika Mandanna's action thriller Mysaa has got its release date, with a new poster showing her holding a blood-stained spear.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : September 1, 2026 at 3:12 PM IST
Hyderabad: Rashmika Mandanna is gearing up for a fierce new avatar in her upcoming film Mysaa. The makers have now announced the release date of the action thriller along with a striking new poster featuring the actor. Mysaa will hit cinemas worldwide on November 27, 2026.
Rashmika took to her Instagram handle to share the new poster, which shows her in an intense and powerful look. The actor can be seen holding a blood-stained spear, which hints at the fierce and action-packed world of the film.
Sharing the poster, Rashmika wrote, “MYSAA! The rage! The pain! The heartache! The grief! The grit! The courage! The power and the storm you don’t anticipate coming - That’s Mysaa! In cinemas worldwide on 27.11.26!”
The makers also shared the poster on social media and described Rashmika’s character as someone who is strong and fearless. They wrote, “Resilient by nature. Fearless by choice. Unbreakable by spirit. Get ready to experience the world of #MYSAA with #RashmikaMandanna like never before.”
Ever since Mysaa was announced, the film has generated curiosity among fans, mainly because of Rashmika’s intense and bold character. The actor is expected to be seen in an action-heavy role, which is very different from many of her previous performances.
Earlier, the first-look poster of the film had also caught attention. Rashmika was seen with a blood-streaked face, messy hair and a sword in her hand.
Mysaa is directed by Rawindra Pulle and produced by Unformula Films. The film is described as an emotional action thriller set against the backdrop of tribal lands. It will reportedly feature Rashmika as a Gond tribal girl. Reportedly, other cast members include Samuthirakani, Guru Somasundaram, Easwari Rao, Praveen Dacharam, Rahul Ravindran, and Tarak Ponnappa.
The project is also said to be one of the most physically demanding films of Rashmika’s career. The actor had previously suffered a hip injury while shooting for a dance sequence in the film and had called Mysaa “the most aggressive film” she had worked on.
With the release date now locked and a new intense poster adding to the excitement, Mysaa is set to arrive in theatres worldwide on November 27, 2026.