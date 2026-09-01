ETV Bharat / entertainment

Mysaa Release Date Out: Rashmika Mandanna Looks Fierce With Blood-Stained Spear In New Poster

Hyderabad: Rashmika Mandanna is gearing up for a fierce new avatar in her upcoming film Mysaa. The makers have now announced the release date of the action thriller along with a striking new poster featuring the actor. Mysaa will hit cinemas worldwide on November 27, 2026.

Rashmika took to her Instagram handle to share the new poster, which shows her in an intense and powerful look. The actor can be seen holding a blood-stained spear, which hints at the fierce and action-packed world of the film.

Sharing the poster, Rashmika wrote, “MYSAA! The rage! The pain! The heartache! The grief! The grit! The courage! The power and the storm you don’t anticipate coming - That’s Mysaa! In cinemas worldwide on 27.11.26!”

The makers also shared the poster on social media and described Rashmika’s character as someone who is strong and fearless. They wrote, “Resilient by nature. Fearless by choice. Unbreakable by spirit. Get ready to experience the world of #MYSAA with #RashmikaMandanna like never before.”