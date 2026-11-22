ETV Bharat / entertainment

Mysaa: Rashmika Mandanna's Action Thriller Postponed; Makers Promise New Release Date Soon

Hyderabad: Rashmika Mandanna's much-awaited action thriller Mysaa will no longer arrive in theatres on November 27, 2026, as originally planned. The makers have officially announced that the film's theatrical release has been postponed, leaving fans waiting for a new date. The production house has assured audiences that the revised release schedule will be revealed soon.

The announcement was made through the film's official social media handle. Sharing the update, the makers said, "We wish to present the world of #MYSAA in its most uncompromised form, delivering the experience it truly deserves. With this vision in mind, the theatrical release of #MYSAA, originally scheduled for NOVEMBER 27th, has been POSTPONED. The new release date will be announced very soon."

The production house, UnFormula Films, explained that Mysaa is being developed as a technically superior action spectacle and that the team does not want to compromise on the overall big-screen experience. The makers have therefore decided to take some additional time to complete the film as envisioned. Rashmika also acknowledged the postponement through her Instagram handle. Sharing the official announcement, the actress wrote, "apparently the release is getting pushed, dunno to when but pakka when I know I will let you also know."

What is Mysaa about?

Directed by Rawindra Pulle, Mysaa is a period action drama set against the backdrop of the Gond tribal community. The film features Rashmika in a fierce and intense avatar, playing a Gond woman whose life takes a dramatic turn following threats to her family and community. Determined to protect her people, she transforms into a fearless warrior and confronts powerful forces.

Apart from Rashmika, the cast includes Samuthirakani, Eshwari Rao, Rahul Ravindran, Rao Ramesh, Guru Somasundaram, Tarak Ponnappa and Nidhi Singh in important roles. Jakes Bejoy, known for his work in Thudarum and Saripodhaa Sanivaaram, has composed the film's music and background score. On the work front, Rashmika was last seen in Ranabaali, alongside Vijay Deverakonda. She is also expected to play a pivotal role in Atlee's upcoming film Raaka, which stars Allu Arjun and Deepika Padukone. Touted as a large-scale cinematic venture, the project is expected to feature extensive visual effects.