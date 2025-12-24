ETV Bharat / entertainment

Mysaa First Look: Rashmika Mandanna Turns Warrior In Wild New Avatar - Watch

Hyderabad: Rashmika Mandanna is stepping into a completely new space with Mysaa, a film that shows her in a form never seen before, far removed from the quiet vulnerability of her recent role in The Girlfriend.

The actress recently shared her first look from Mysaa, and it instantly caught attention. The image and teaser show Rashmika in a fierce and intense avatar. Her look is raw and powerful. There is anger in her eyes and strength in her posture. She appears rugged, fearless, and deeply connected to the harsh world around her. This is not a decorative action role. It feels physical, emotional, and lived-in.

Sharing her excitement, Rashmika wrote, "Mysaa. This is just the tip of the tip of the ice berg. We just wanted to do something fun for an evening to show you the world now and the serious stuff? Ohhhhohohohooio you'll see it in a couple of months. So have funnn! #RememberTheName."

The teaser introduces a harsh world shaped by survival and pain. A mother's voice speaks about a daughter who refuses to surrender to death. Rashmika's character feels born from struggle. International stunt choreographer Andy Long has worked on the film, and the action looks real and physical.