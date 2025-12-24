Mysaa First Look: Rashmika Mandanna Turns Warrior In Wild New Avatar - Watch
Rashmika Mandanna stuns with a fierce transformation in Mysaa, which is in stark contrast to her vulnerable role in The Girlfriend.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : December 24, 2025 at 12:53 PM IST
Hyderabad: Rashmika Mandanna is stepping into a completely new space with Mysaa, a film that shows her in a form never seen before, far removed from the quiet vulnerability of her recent role in The Girlfriend.
The actress recently shared her first look from Mysaa, and it instantly caught attention. The image and teaser show Rashmika in a fierce and intense avatar. Her look is raw and powerful. There is anger in her eyes and strength in her posture. She appears rugged, fearless, and deeply connected to the harsh world around her. This is not a decorative action role. It feels physical, emotional, and lived-in.
Sharing her excitement, Rashmika wrote, "Mysaa. This is just the tip of the tip of the ice berg. We just wanted to do something fun for an evening to show you the world now and the serious stuff? Ohhhhohohohooio you'll see it in a couple of months. So have funnn! #RememberTheName."
The teaser introduces a harsh world shaped by survival and pain. A mother's voice speaks about a daughter who refuses to surrender to death. Rashmika's character feels born from struggle. International stunt choreographer Andy Long has worked on the film, and the action looks real and physical.
Rawindra Pulle directorial is an emotive action thriller set in tribal territories. It is produced by Unformula Films and is being made on a large scale. The film promises strong visuals, a gripping story, and a powerful central performance. It focuses on a female character who stands her ground and fights back, not just with weapons, but with will.
The shoot is currently underway in the tough landscapes of Telangana and the misty forests of Kerala. The team is working in challenging conditions, which adds to the film's authenticity and mood.
Only later does the contrast truly stand out. In The Girlfriend, Rashmika played Bhooma Devi, a gentle and emotionally fragile woman caught in a toxic relationship. That role was quiet and inward. Mysaa moves in the opposite direction. Here, she is loud in her silence, fierce in her resistance, and unafraid to confront the world head-on.
Apart from Mysaa, Rashmika has a busy slate ahead. She is also preparing for Cocktail 2, which stars Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon.
