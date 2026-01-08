ETV Bharat / entertainment

Assam's First Indo-Israeli Co-Production To Be Screened At Pune Film Festival

Hyderabad: The Indo-Israeli international feature film Murders Too Close - Love Too Far, co-directed by Assamese filmmaker Manju Borah and Israeli filmmaker Dan Wolman, has been officially selected for screening at the Pune International Film Festival (PIFF) 2026. The film will be showcased under the Global Cinema section, according to an official statement released on Thursday.

The film is scheduled to be screened twice during the festival - on January 17 and January 19. Confirming the selection, co-director Dan Wolman said, "I am happy to tell you that our film has been accepted to the Pune International Film Festival and will be presented there on January 19."

The selection is being seen as a major achievement for the Assamese film industry. Murders Too Close - Love Too Far is the first-ever international co-production involving an Assamese production house and a foreign production company. The project has received support from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Government of India. The entire film was shot in Assam, and a local Assamese film crew was involved throughout the production.

Set against the backdrop of a rural police station, the story follows senior CBI officer Ram Chaudhary, who is assigned to investigate the brutal murder of two policemen. While investigating this case, he meets an artist, Gita, who is famous for her paintings depicting mob psychology and group behaviour. As they get closer to each other, more and more murders take place.