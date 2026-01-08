Assam's First Indo-Israeli Co-Production To Be Screened At Pune Film Festival
Assam filmmaker Manju Borah's Indo-Israeli film Murders Too Close - Love Too Far has been selected for screening at the Pune International Film Festival 2026.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : January 8, 2026 at 5:30 PM IST
Hyderabad: The Indo-Israeli international feature film Murders Too Close - Love Too Far, co-directed by Assamese filmmaker Manju Borah and Israeli filmmaker Dan Wolman, has been officially selected for screening at the Pune International Film Festival (PIFF) 2026. The film will be showcased under the Global Cinema section, according to an official statement released on Thursday.
The film is scheduled to be screened twice during the festival - on January 17 and January 19. Confirming the selection, co-director Dan Wolman said, "I am happy to tell you that our film has been accepted to the Pune International Film Festival and will be presented there on January 19."
The selection is being seen as a major achievement for the Assamese film industry. Murders Too Close - Love Too Far is the first-ever international co-production involving an Assamese production house and a foreign production company. The project has received support from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Government of India. The entire film was shot in Assam, and a local Assamese film crew was involved throughout the production.
Set against the backdrop of a rural police station, the story follows senior CBI officer Ram Chaudhary, who is assigned to investigate the brutal murder of two policemen. While investigating this case, he meets an artist, Gita, who is famous for her paintings depicting mob psychology and group behaviour. As they get closer to each other, more and more murders take place.
Speaking about the collaboration, Manju Borah said the film reflects the growing reach of Assamese cinema. "Being selected at PIFF is a proud moment not just for our film, but for Assamese cinema. This project shows that stories from Assam can find space on global platforms when backed by strong collaboration and local talent," she said.
Dan Wolman, known for films like Hide and Seek, Precious Life, and Judas, brings decades of international filmmaking experience. He was honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 49th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in 2018.
Cinematographer Partha Borgohain also shared his experience, saying, "It was creatively satisfying to work with an international team while staying rooted in local landscapes and working practices. I am thankful for the opportunity."
The 108-minute crime drama has been co-produced by Manju Borah, Amir Gedalia, and Dan Wolman. The film features Siddharth Nipon Goswami, Shaminn Mannan, Seema Biswas, Bhagirathi Bai Kadam, and Adil Hussain. The screenplay has been jointly written by Borah and Wolman. Cinematography is by Partha Borgohain, editing by Eyal Amir, sound design by Debajit Gayan, and music composed by Sanket Joshi.