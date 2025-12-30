Murari 4K Re-Release: Mahesh Babu Shot Fight Sequence While Running High Fever; Director Says His Heart Nearly Stopped
Ahead of Murari's 4K re-release, director Krishna Vamsi recalled Mahesh Babu completing a risky fight scene despite high fever, praising his dedication.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : December 30, 2025 at 3:42 PM IST|
Updated : December 30, 2025 at 4:07 PM IST
Hyderabad: Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu may be away from the big screen for a while, but his fans are set for a special treat as one of his most loved early films, Murari, is returning to theatres in a restored 4K version. The 2001 romantic thriller movie will be re-released on December 31, 2025.
Mahesh Babu was last seen in the 2024 action drama Guntur Kaaram. His forthcoming film Varanasi will be released in 2027, creating a gap of three years between his theatrical releases. In the meantime, the re-release of Murari has brought back memories from the sets of the film, with director Krishna Vamsi sharing rare behind-the-scenes stories.
Ahead of the re-release, Krishna Vamsi took to Instagram to post several pictures from the film's shoot. Along with the images, the filmmaker penned a long note recalling the dedication and commitment shown by Mahesh Babu during the making of Murari. He also lauded action choreographer Peter Hein, who made his debut as an action director with the film.
In his post, Krishna Vamsi spoke about Peter Hein's journey in the film industry. He revealed that before Murari, Peter Hein had worked as an assistant to the renowned stunt master Kanal Kannan for the film Samudram. Describing him as adventurous, bold, and fearless, the director highlighted how Peter Hein later went on to become one of the most sought-after action directors in Indian cinema.
The most surprising part of the note is about Mahesh Babu's dedication during an action sequence in Murari. The director stated that Mahesh Babu caught a high fever after being in the river for a whole day while filming the Godavari river war sequence.
Despite this, the director said that Mahesh Babu insisted on completing the scene. According to Krishna Vamsi, the actor took an injection and went ahead with the shoot without delay. The director admitted that both he and producer Ramalingeswara Rao were extremely tense while watching Mahesh perform in that condition. He said his heart was pounding throughout the scene, fearing something might go wrong. Krishna Vamsi described this incident as a true example of Mahesh Babu's commitment to his craft.
Murari is a Telugu-language supernatural romantic family drama written and directed by Krishna Vamsi. The film features Mahesh Babu in the titular role, Sonali Bendre, Lakshmi, Sukumari, Kaikala Satyanarayana, and Gollapudi Maruthi Rao. Mani Sharma composed the music while Ram Prasad was responsible for the film's cinematography.
The film is significant as it marks the Telugu debut of Sonali Bendre as well as action choreographer Peter Hein. This was also the last movie of veteran actor Dhulipala.
The narrative centres on Murari, a carefree man from a zamindar family, and is cursed by Goddess Durga since the mid-19th century. Every 48 years, a male heir of the family dies prematurely in his early 30s due to reasons beyond his control. Murari needs to face fate and overcome the curse through faith and strength.
Released on February 17, 2001, Murari received positive reviews and became a commercial success. It won three Nandi Awards, including Second Best Feature Film. The film was later remade in Kannada as Gopi (2006), inspired by the Tamil film Pudhiya Geethai (2003), and was remade in Bangladesh as Dhumketu (2016). It was also dubbed into Hindi as Rowdy Cheetah.
Earlier, Murari was re-released on Mahesh Babu's 49th birthday on August 9, 2024, where it earned an additional Rs 8.90 crore.
READ MORE
Mahesh Babu's Varanasi Begins International Media Tour Over A Year Before Release, Priyanka Chopra Says 'Jai Shri Ram'