Murari 4K Re-Release: Mahesh Babu Shot Fight Sequence While Running High Fever; Director Says His Heart Nearly Stopped

Hyderabad: Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu may be away from the big screen for a while, but his fans are set for a special treat as one of his most loved early films, Murari, is returning to theatres in a restored 4K version. The 2001 romantic thriller movie will be re-released on December 31, 2025.

Mahesh Babu was last seen in the 2024 action drama Guntur Kaaram. His forthcoming film Varanasi will be released in 2027, creating a gap of three years between his theatrical releases. In the meantime, the re-release of Murari has brought back memories from the sets of the film, with director Krishna Vamsi sharing rare behind-the-scenes stories.

Ahead of the re-release, Krishna Vamsi took to Instagram to post several pictures from the film's shoot. Along with the images, the filmmaker penned a long note recalling the dedication and commitment shown by Mahesh Babu during the making of Murari. He also lauded action choreographer Peter Hein, who made his debut as an action director with the film.

In his post, Krishna Vamsi spoke about Peter Hein's journey in the film industry. He revealed that before Murari, Peter Hein had worked as an assistant to the renowned stunt master Kanal Kannan for the film Samudram. Describing him as adventurous, bold, and fearless, the director highlighted how Peter Hein later went on to become one of the most sought-after action directors in Indian cinema.

The most surprising part of the note is about Mahesh Babu's dedication during an action sequence in Murari. The director stated that Mahesh Babu caught a high fever after being in the river for a whole day while filming the Godavari river war sequence.