ETV Bharat / entertainment

MIFF 2026: Opening Ceremony's Best Moments And Highlights

Union Minister of State for Information & Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs Dr. L. Murugan delivered a keynote address that set the tone for the week-long event, positioning India as an emerging global hub for storytelling, content creation and creative entrepreneurship. Dr. Murugan talked about the growth of India's media and entertainment ecosystem under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi. "India today is recognised across the world as a creative powerhouse and a reliable partner in content creation. Our stories have the ability to inspire audiences across continents, while our creative talent pool remains unmatched in its scale and capability," he said. “India's media and entertainment industry grew by nine per cent to Rs 2.78 lakh crore in 2025, driven by rapid digital transformation and expanding content consumption. Digital media has become the largest segment of the industry, crossing Rs One lakh crore revenue milestone for the first time,” the minister further said and added that the sector is projected to reach Rs 3.3 lakh crore by 2028, growing at over seven percent CAGR.

The festival highlights include grand red-carpet galas, masterclasses, and the 2nd edition of Doc Bazaar. Among the opening films was Sara Dosa’s visually attractive Time and Water (following her breakout masterpiece Fire of Love) which examines the threat to Iceland’s glaciers from rampaging climate change and overheated oceans. In addition, the opening films included the short fiction Agapito by Arvin Belarmino and Kyla Danelle Romero (Philippines) and the animated short Good Luck to You All by Cordell Barker (Canada). Over Rs 55 Lakhs in cash prizes are up for grabs across categories, including the prestigious Golden and Silver Conch Awards and the V. Shantaram Lifetime Achievement Award.

The 19th edition of the Mumbai International Film Festival (MIFF), India's premier festival for documentary, short fiction and animation films, kicked off on Monday, June 15, Mumbai amid a grand celebration of cinematic excellence, cultural diversity and creative innovation. The festival, running through June 21, features an expansive lineup of documentary, short fiction, animation, and AI-generated films. This year, the Competitive Section of the festival has received 1,459 film entries from 46 countries, including India. The festival showcases films in more than 42 Indian languages and over 30 languages from outside India, reflecting its global reach and cultural diversity.

One of the highlights of the evening was the felicitation of acclaimed actor Jaideep Ahlawat for his outstanding contribution to Indian cinema. Receiving the recognition, Ahlawat expressed his gratitude and acknowledged the importance of festivals such as MIFF in creating space for meaningful storytelling and encouraging cinematic voices beyond mainstream narratives. Further, in good humour he said, “It is as if I am already getting the lifetime achievement award. To say something on stage is the most difficult thing because we are so used to speaking our dialogues given by our writers on screen that we get nervous speaking in front of a live audience." The ceremony also celebrated the creative teams behind the festival's opening films. Actor Anton Nolasco and casting director Ma. Christina Simon from Agapito was honoured, while members of the National Geographic and JioStar teams associated with Time & Water were also recognised for bringing compelling global stories to audiences.

MIFF 2026 (Photo: Special arrangement)

The latest edition has a substantial number of documentaries about Indian cultural practices and artificial intelligence. The opening film Good Luck to You All is a 2025 animated short documentary directed by Canadian filmmaker Cordell Barker. Produced by the National Film Board of Canada (NFB) and Sandbox Films, the film follows a young girl playing with toys and robots, oblivious to the fact that she may hold the future of humanity. This year, the festival has a special segment called ‘AI Cinema Hackathon’, showing AI-generated films. There are also several short films in the fiction and non-fiction formats. Apart from packages of Chilean and Belgian animation, MIFF has a retrospective of German animation filmmaker Raimund Krumme who is also attending the festival, and will deliver a master class.

Fire of Love, an acclaimed, Oscar-nominated documentary directed by Sara Dosa that follows the lives and fatal romance of French volcanologists Katia and Maurice Krafft, is yet another major attraction at the festival. The film previously generated significant heat on the festival circuit, including heavy praise at the Melbourne International Film Festival. The documentary—which is often noted for its melancholic and fatalistic tone—weaves together the couple's dual passions: a love for each other and a perilous, lifelong dance with Earth's volcanoes.

MIFF 2026 (Photo: Special arrangement)

The event began after playing, Vande Mataram, the National Anthem Jana Gana Mana and the state song Jai Jai Maharashtra Mazha. The other prominent guests included, NFDC Managing Director Prakash Magdum, Maharashtra's Cultural Affairs and IT Minister Ashish Shelar, Ministry of Information & Broadcasting secretary Chanchal Kumar, prominent filmmaker and International Film Festival of India (IFFI) director Ashutosh Gowariker, Chairman of Prasar Bharati Shri Prasoon Joshi, Chairman of NFDC Krishnakumar G, Indian Documentary Producers’ Association (IDPA) President Sanskar Desai, industry leaders, filmmakers, jury members and distinguished guests from India and abroad. Stating MIFF’s purpose, Magdum said, “This not just a festival. It is a space where a filmmaker from a remote village gets the chance to distribute his story to audiences in India, as well as abroad.”

Earlier, Mr Shelar, welcomed the participants from across the world and reiterated the State’s commitment to supporting the creative industries. Appreciating the government of India for setting up the maiden Indian Institute of Creative Technology in Mumbai, the minister said that the State government has a plan to set up a media hub in the city with the support of the Central government. Welcoming the gathering, Mr Chanchal Kumar, described MIFF as a celebration of India's enduring civilisational belief in the free exchange of ideas and creative expression. Quoting the Rig Veda's timeless invocation, "Let noble thoughts come to us from every side," he said the festival brings together films, ideas and creators from across the world. The Secretary also said MIFF reflects the ‘Create in India’ vision of the Prime Minister by providing a vital platform for filmmakers who dare to explore deeper realities and present them through compelling cinematic narratives.

MIFF 2026 (Photo: Special arrangement)

Dr Murugan also recalled the success of the World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES) hosted in Mumbai in 2025 and said platforms such as MIFF play a crucial role in advancing India's ambition of becoming the world's leading creators' hub. Talking about the growing significance of the WAVES Doc Bazaar, which has emerged as a major platform connecting documentary filmmakers with producers, distributors, industry experts and global audiences, Dr. Murugan said the initiative is helping bridge the gap between emerging talent and established professionals while enabling the creation and international distribution of impactful documentaries.

In another segment of the inauguration, the festival formally welcomed and felicitated members of the International Competition Jury, National Competition Jury and FIPRESCI Jury. The jury panels comprise filmmakers, critics, scholars, programmers and media professionals from India and across the world, entrusted with evaluating the festival's diverse selection of documentary, short fiction and animation films. Organized biennially by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, and executed by NFDC, the seven-day festival promises an enriching experience for filmmakers, industry professionals, and cinema enthusiasts alike. This year’s edition has also introduced two new curated sections -- "Marathi Films" and "Echoes from North East" -- with an aim of showcasing regional cinematic voices and celebrating India's cultural diversity.