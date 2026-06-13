Mumbai Hospital Sends Female MBBS Student On Forced 15-Day Leave Over Cadaver Remarks At Comedy Show
MBBS student Sejal Pawar has been placed on compulsory leave for a period of 15 days, with effect from June 13
By PTI
Published : June 13, 2026 at 7:44 PM IST
Mumbai: Mumbai's KEM Hospital and its attached medical college on Saturday placed undergraduate MBBS student Sejal Pawar on compulsory leave for 15 days after her remarks on male cadavers during a stand-up comedian's show kicked up a row. The civic-run hospital had formed a two-member committee to probe the controversial remarks made by Pawar, a third-year MBBS student, during stand-up comedian Pranit More's show.
"Pawar has been placed on compulsory leave for a period of 15 days, with effect from June 13, pending detailed inquiry and further orders. At 10.30 am today, she was entrusted to the care and supervision of her parents/guardians during the said period," a statement issued by the office of the Dean of Seth G S Medical College and KEM Hospital said.
She has also been directed to cooperate fully with the institutional inquiry and to remain available as and when called by the inquiry committee, either physically or through online mode, it said.
It further stated that a proposal has been submitted for the constitution of a comprehensive five-member inquiry committee comprising senior faculty, an external/non-faculty member and appropriate institutional representation.
The committee will examine the facts, context, impact and relevant records, including the aspect of social media circulation, and submit its recommendations for further action, it added. The institute reiterated that the matter will be handled with seriousness, sensitivity and procedural fairness.
Further action will be taken strictly in accordance with applicable National Medical Commission (NMC), Maharashtra University of Health Sciences (MUHS), Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and institutional norms, after receipt of the detailed inquiry report, the statement said.
No final conclusion should be inferred at this stage, as the comprehensive inquiry process is presently underway, it added.
During the comedy show held in Gurugram, Haryana, Pawar had allegedly made derogatory comments regarding medical cadavers and deceased male bodies used for educational purposes, which authorities flagged as highly disrespectful to the dignity of the deceased. She later apologised for the crass comments.
Taking cognisance of the matter, the KEM Hospital management initiated an inquiry as Pawar's remarks on male cadavers sparked widespread outrage on social media.
Maharashtra Cyber police have registered a case against stand-up comedian More, web developer Himanshu Jangra and others for allegedly disseminating "obscene and objectionable" content on social media.
More and Jangra are at the centre of a controversy over remarks made during a comedy show in Gurugram that allegedly glorified coercion and non-consensual conduct towards a woman. Pawar had made the remarks at the same show. Video clips of their remarks have gone viral on social media and kicked up a row.
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Mumbai MBBS Student Sejal Pawar Faces Probe Over Cadaver Remarks At Comedy Show