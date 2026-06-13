ETV Bharat / entertainment

Mumbai Hospital Sends Female MBBS Student On Forced 15-Day Leave Over Cadaver Remarks At Comedy Show

Mumbai: Mumbai's KEM Hospital and its attached medical college on Saturday placed undergraduate MBBS student Sejal Pawar on compulsory leave for 15 days after her remarks on male cadavers during a stand-up comedian's show kicked up a row. The civic-run hospital had formed a two-member committee to probe the controversial remarks made by Pawar, a third-year MBBS student, during stand-up comedian Pranit More's show.

"Pawar has been placed on compulsory leave for a period of 15 days, with effect from June 13, pending detailed inquiry and further orders. At 10.30 am today, she was entrusted to the care and supervision of her parents/guardians during the said period," a statement issued by the office of the Dean of Seth G S Medical College and KEM Hospital said.

She has also been directed to cooperate fully with the institutional inquiry and to remain available as and when called by the inquiry committee, either physically or through online mode, it said.

It further stated that a proposal has been submitted for the constitution of a comprehensive five-member inquiry committee comprising senior faculty, an external/non-faculty member and appropriate institutional representation.

The committee will examine the facts, context, impact and relevant records, including the aspect of social media circulation, and submit its recommendations for further action, it added. The institute reiterated that the matter will be handled with seriousness, sensitivity and procedural fairness.

Further action will be taken strictly in accordance with applicable National Medical Commission (NMC), Maharashtra University of Health Sciences (MUHS), Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and institutional norms, after receipt of the detailed inquiry report, the statement said.