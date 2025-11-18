‘Multiplex Culture Has Changed The Passion For Movie Going’, Says Veteran Actor Mushtaq Khan
He also expressed that the demise of single screens and rising ticket prices have also alienated the general public from theatres
Published : November 18, 2025 at 5:19 PM IST
New Delhi: The multiplex culture has changed the passion for moviegoing. Watching a movie used to be a celebration earlier, but this is no longer the case. With the advent of multiplexes, everything became a luxury—recliner seats, expensive tickets, expensive tea, expensive popcorn, etc. This has driven away audiences.
These views were expressed by veteran actor Mushtaq Khan in an exclusive chat with ETV Bharat. Khan spoke candidly about his 40-year film career, his early days of struggle, the increasing use of abusive language in OTT content and the dwindling audience numbers at the multiplexes.
He believes the industry has changed; the working style, audience preferences and the overall entertainment landscape are no longer the same.
He recalled his journey to Bollywood as nothing short of a film story. "I came from a village in Madhya Pradesh. It took me four to five years to understand Mumbai. Back then, there was no social media, no serials and no technology. Films were made and Door Darshan aired once a week. Watching Chitrahaar was a big event," he said while underlining that he struggled for about 11 years before theatre changed his life.
“It was there that Salim Khan Sahib noticed me and introduced me to Mahesh Bhatt Sahib. That was a turning point in my career," he said.
Khan worked with Mahesh Bhatt in 15 films consecutively. These included Aashiqui, Sadak, Junoon, Dil Hai Ki Manta Nahin, Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke, Gunaah, Naaraaz, Gumrah, Saatva Aasman and Milan, among others. These films gave him significant recognition.
The years before this success were marked by struggle, but he never lost courage. He had come to Mumbai in 1975.
Talking about the multiplex culture, he said that it has redefined luxury in terms of recliner seats, expensive tickets, expensive tea, expensive popcorn, etc. But the passion for movies has been lost somewhere.
“Sholay ran for seven years while Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge ran for several more years. The people were crazy about cinema,” he said.
He also expressed that the demise of single screens and rising ticket prices have also alienated the general public from theatres. “Now, people have OTT platforms, short films, web series and numerous other options. But the fun of films of that era is gone. Earlier, actors had emotions and a bond. Today, everything has become professional and money-centric,” he rued.
Khan also expressed concern over the use of abusive language on OTT platforms.
"We still consider carefully what to say and how to portray our characters," he said, while underlining that earlier scripts promoting vulgarity and abusive language were simply not written.
Nowadays, the storylines are such that even the actors are forced to speak such language.
He pointed out, “You can watch our comedy films with your family. Previously, writers and directors also ensured that films were made for families. Today, this balance has been lost.”
He believes that the 1990s were a time of heartfelt work, but today, time and money dictate the future. Recalling the past, Khan said that previously, there was a bond and emotion between artists, along with a sense of belonging. This has been replaced by professionalism, money, time and schedules.
“The work is getting done well, but that heartfelt connection has been left behind,” he said.
Mushtaq Khan continues acting with the same passion that has marked his four-decade journey in films. He believes that storytelling and sensibility never become outdated, regardless of the medium of entertainment.