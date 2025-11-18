ETV Bharat / entertainment

‘Multiplex Culture Has Changed The Passion For Movie Going’, Says Veteran Actor Mushtaq Khan

New Delhi: The multiplex culture has changed the passion for moviegoing. Watching a movie used to be a celebration earlier, but this is no longer the case. With the advent of multiplexes, everything became a luxury—recliner seats, expensive tickets, expensive tea, expensive popcorn, etc. This has driven away audiences.

These views were expressed by veteran actor Mushtaq Khan in an exclusive chat with ETV Bharat. Khan spoke candidly about his 40-year film career, his early days of struggle, the increasing use of abusive language in OTT content and the dwindling audience numbers at the multiplexes.

He believes the industry has changed; the working style, audience preferences and the overall entertainment landscape are no longer the same.

He recalled his journey to Bollywood as nothing short of a film story. "I came from a village in Madhya Pradesh. It took me four to five years to understand Mumbai. Back then, there was no social media, no serials and no technology. Films were made and Door Darshan aired once a week. Watching Chitrahaar was a big event," he said while underlining that he struggled for about 11 years before theatre changed his life.

“It was there that Salim Khan Sahib noticed me and introduced me to Mahesh Bhatt Sahib. That was a turning point in my career," he said.

Khan worked with Mahesh Bhatt in 15 films consecutively. These included Aashiqui, Sadak, Junoon, Dil Hai Ki Manta Nahin, Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke, Gunaah, Naaraaz, Gumrah, Saatva Aasman and Milan, among others. These films gave him significant recognition.

The years before this success were marked by struggle, but he never lost courage. He had come to Mumbai in 1975.

Talking about the multiplex culture, he said that it has redefined luxury in terms of recliner seats, expensive tickets, expensive tea, expensive popcorn, etc. But the passion for movies has been lost somewhere.

“Sholay ran for seven years while Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge ran for several more years. The people were crazy about cinema,” he said.