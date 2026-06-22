ETV Bharat / entertainment

Mukesh Khanna Once Wanted Samay Raina 'Paraded On A Donkey'; Their Collab Now Storms The Internet

Samay Raina-Mukesh Khanna collab divides internet ( Photo: IANS )

Hyderabad: A brand has taken one of the internet's biggest controversies and apparently turned it into marketing gold by bringing actor Mukesh Khanna and standup comedian Samay Raina together. Yes, you read that right. Samay and Mukesh have joined forces for a commercial and the collaboration has gone viral in less than 24 hours. Interestingly, the brand behind the ad has turned off the comments section on YouTube, where the advertisement was published. But while the makers may have disabled comments, Reddit users are having a field day sharing screenshots and reactions across the platform. From "Paisa aadmi se kya kya nahi karwata" to fans of Samay feeling betrayed, social media is buzzing over a collaboration that no one saw coming, literally. The advertisement has divided the internet. While a section of social media is criticising Samay, others are accusing the Shaktimaan actor of collaborating with the comedian purely for financial gains. "Samay is a sellout to Indian TV media. No one is ready for this conversation," wrote one Reddit user.