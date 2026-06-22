Mukesh Khanna Once Wanted Samay Raina 'Paraded On A Donkey'; Their Collab Now Storms The Internet
Despite their war of words, Samay Raina and Mukesh Khanna join hands for a commercial. The internet is both amused and confused seeing the two come together.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : June 22, 2026 at 1:12 PM IST
Hyderabad: A brand has taken one of the internet's biggest controversies and apparently turned it into marketing gold by bringing actor Mukesh Khanna and standup comedian Samay Raina together. Yes, you read that right.
Samay and Mukesh have joined forces for a commercial and the collaboration has gone viral in less than 24 hours. Interestingly, the brand behind the ad has turned off the comments section on YouTube, where the advertisement was published. But while the makers may have disabled comments, Reddit users are having a field day sharing screenshots and reactions across the platform.
From "Paisa aadmi se kya kya nahi karwata" to fans of Samay feeling betrayed, social media is buzzing over a collaboration that no one saw coming, literally.
The advertisement has divided the internet. While a section of social media is criticising Samay, others are accusing the Shaktimaan actor of collaborating with the comedian purely for financial gains.
"Samay is a sellout to Indian TV media. No one is ready for this conversation," wrote one Reddit user.
In response, another commented, "Exactly! Indian YouTubers want their fans to 'rebel' against traditional media, but these are the same creators who end up bootlicking TV celebrities and producers. Samay is the type of guy who will even collaborate with people who tried to destroy the Indian stand-up scene for cheap views and PR."
Another user wrote, "Blind fans of Samay Raina are downvoting every comment criticising him. But they'll boast about 'freedom of criticism' and 'freedom of expression'."
"Samay is the biggest sellout in the comedy space. Even if someone is a criminal, he'll collaborate with them if there's money to be made," another comment read.
However, some users came out in Samay's defense. Several users also called out Mukesh Khanna for working with Samay after previously condemning him.
"I don't think Samay is the sellout here, but Shaktimaan surely is. He's not a small celebrity. He played one of the most iconic characters in Mahabharata and has been in the industry for decades. He was the one who criticised Samay, not the other way around. Yet he joined him for money in an ad," a user argued.
For the unversed, Samay and Mukesh share a history of public spats. In April this year, Samay Raina took a dig at the actor after the latter criticised him during the controversy surrounding India's Got Latent. Responding to Samay's remarks, Mukesh had described the show as "ashleel" (obscene) and said that the comedian should be paraded on a donkey.
Meanwhile, Samay is back with India's Got Latent Season 2. The debut season of his comedy show stirred controversy early last year after podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia asked a contestant a sexually explicit "would you rather" question involving parents.