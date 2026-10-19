ETV Bharat / entertainment

One-Time Wonders: Much-Loved On-screen Pairs Who Never Shared The Screen Again

Hyderabad: Dia Mirza recently called it "tragic" that she was never paired opposite R. Madhavan again after their 2001 romantic drama Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein. The film initially struggled at the box office but eventually became a cult classic, with the love story of Maddy and Reena winning generations of fans. Dia's remark brings back memories of several beloved on-screen couples who delivered memorable performances together but never reunited for another film as romantic leads.

From Salman Khan and Bhagyashree to Shah Rukh Khan and Gayatri Joshi, these pairings left audiences wanting more, even as changing career paths, personal choices and circumstances kept the actors apart.

1. Maine Pyar Kiya (1989) – Salman Khan and Bhagyashree

Sooraj Barjatya's Maine Pyar Kiya introduced audiences to Prem and Suman, played by Salman Khan and Bhagyashree. The romantic musical followed a wealthy young man who falls in love with a girl from a modest background and must prove himself worthy of her hand in marriage. The film became one of Hindi cinema's biggest blockbusters, turning Salman into a leading star and Bhagyashree into a household name.

Their innocent romance and memorable songs made them one of the most loved screen pairs of the late 1980s. However, Bhagyashree stepped away from mainstream acting to focus on her personal life after the film's success. Their long absence from the screen together finally ended with Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan in 2023, when Bhagyashree appeared alongside Salman in a brief scene. However, the two never reunited as the central romantic pair of another film.

2. Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar (1992) – Aamir Khan and Ayesha Jhulka

Mansoor Khan's Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar remains a favourite among fans of coming-of-age dramas. Aamir Khan played Sanjay, a carefree college student who transforms himself to compete in an inter-collegiate cycling championship. Ayesha Jhulka played Anjali, his childhood friend who quietly loves him. Their relationship, particularly the emotional journey captured in the iconic song Pehla Nasha, gave the film much of its charm.

The movie became a commercial success and went on to achieve cult status. Although Aamir and Ayesha also appeared in Aatank Hi Aatank (1995), they did not share a romantic pairing in that film. They never reunited as the lead couple of another movie. Ayesha gradually moved away from mainstream Bollywood, focusing on other interests and her personal life, while Aamir's career took a more selective direction.

3. Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein (2001) – Dia Mirza and R. Madhavan

Gautham Vasudev Menon's Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein introduced audiences to Madhav Shastri, popularly known as Maddy, played by R. Madhavan, and Reena, played by Dia Mirza. The romantic drama follows Maddy as he pretends to be another man to win Reena's heart, eventually finding himself caught between deception and genuine love. Despite its disappointing initial box-office performance, the film gradually found a devoted audience through television and home viewing. Its music, youthful romance and the chemistry between the leads helped it become a cult favourite.

Dia's recent comment about never being paired with Madhavan again has renewed interest in their onscreen partnership. Over the years, both actors have pursued different kinds of projects, and no new romantic story brought them together. For now, Maddy and Reena remain one of Hindi cinema's most memorable couples who never got another full-fledged love story together.

4. Rangeela (1995) – Urmila Matondkar and Aamir Khan

Ram Gopal Varma's Rangeela brought together Aamir Khan as Munna, a street-smart ticket seller, and Urmila Matondkar as Mili, an aspiring actress. Their story unfolds as Mili's ambitions take her towards stardom, leaving Munna to confront his own feelings for her. The film was a major commercial success, with A. R. Rahman's music and the lead pair's chemistry becoming central to its appeal.

Despite the film's success, Aamir and Urmila never worked together again. Aamir's reported fallout with director Ram Gopal Varma contributed to the divergence in their professional paths, as Urmila continued collaborating with the filmmaker on several projects. Aamir, meanwhile, became increasingly selective about his films. The result was a pairing that remained limited to one memorable collaboration.

5. Dil Chahta Hai (2001) – Aamir Khan and Preity Zinta

Farhan Akhtar's Dil Chahta Hai changed the way friendship and romance were portrayed in Hindi cinema. Aamir Khan played Akash, a commitment-shy young man who gradually discovers a deeper understanding of love. Preity Zinta played Shalini, the woman who challenges his assumptions and changes his perspective on relationships. The film received widespread acclaim and became a landmark for a generation of moviegoers.

Akash and Shalini's relationship offered a quieter, more mature take on romance, making their pairing particularly memorable. Despite the film's success, Aamir and Preity never reunited as a romantic lead pair. Both continued to explore different projects, but no subsequent film brought them together to the screen.

6. Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin (1991) – Aamir Khan and Pooja Bhatt

Mahesh Bhatt's Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin followed Pooja, a wealthy young woman who runs away from home to pursue the man she believes she loves. Along the way, she meets Raghu, a struggling journalist played by Aamir Khan, who agrees to help her in exchange for an exclusive story. Inspired by the Hollywood classic It Happened One Night, the romantic comedy became a popular hit.