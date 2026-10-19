One-Time Wonders: Much-Loved On-screen Pairs Who Never Shared The Screen Again
Dia Mirza-R Madhavan to Salman Khan-Bhagyashree, revisit beloved Bollywood on-screen couples whose memorable romances captivated audiences but never received another full-fledged love story.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : October 19, 2026 at 2:19 PM IST
Hyderabad: Dia Mirza recently called it "tragic" that she was never paired opposite R. Madhavan again after their 2001 romantic drama Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein. The film initially struggled at the box office but eventually became a cult classic, with the love story of Maddy and Reena winning generations of fans. Dia's remark brings back memories of several beloved on-screen couples who delivered memorable performances together but never reunited for another film as romantic leads.
From Salman Khan and Bhagyashree to Shah Rukh Khan and Gayatri Joshi, these pairings left audiences wanting more, even as changing career paths, personal choices and circumstances kept the actors apart.
1. Maine Pyar Kiya (1989) – Salman Khan and Bhagyashree
Sooraj Barjatya's Maine Pyar Kiya introduced audiences to Prem and Suman, played by Salman Khan and Bhagyashree. The romantic musical followed a wealthy young man who falls in love with a girl from a modest background and must prove himself worthy of her hand in marriage. The film became one of Hindi cinema's biggest blockbusters, turning Salman into a leading star and Bhagyashree into a household name.
Their innocent romance and memorable songs made them one of the most loved screen pairs of the late 1980s. However, Bhagyashree stepped away from mainstream acting to focus on her personal life after the film's success. Their long absence from the screen together finally ended with Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan in 2023, when Bhagyashree appeared alongside Salman in a brief scene. However, the two never reunited as the central romantic pair of another film.
2. Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar (1992) – Aamir Khan and Ayesha Jhulka
Mansoor Khan's Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar remains a favourite among fans of coming-of-age dramas. Aamir Khan played Sanjay, a carefree college student who transforms himself to compete in an inter-collegiate cycling championship. Ayesha Jhulka played Anjali, his childhood friend who quietly loves him. Their relationship, particularly the emotional journey captured in the iconic song Pehla Nasha, gave the film much of its charm.
The movie became a commercial success and went on to achieve cult status. Although Aamir and Ayesha also appeared in Aatank Hi Aatank (1995), they did not share a romantic pairing in that film. They never reunited as the lead couple of another movie. Ayesha gradually moved away from mainstream Bollywood, focusing on other interests and her personal life, while Aamir's career took a more selective direction.
3. Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein (2001) – Dia Mirza and R. Madhavan
Gautham Vasudev Menon's Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein introduced audiences to Madhav Shastri, popularly known as Maddy, played by R. Madhavan, and Reena, played by Dia Mirza. The romantic drama follows Maddy as he pretends to be another man to win Reena's heart, eventually finding himself caught between deception and genuine love. Despite its disappointing initial box-office performance, the film gradually found a devoted audience through television and home viewing. Its music, youthful romance and the chemistry between the leads helped it become a cult favourite.
Dia's recent comment about never being paired with Madhavan again has renewed interest in their onscreen partnership. Over the years, both actors have pursued different kinds of projects, and no new romantic story brought them together. For now, Maddy and Reena remain one of Hindi cinema's most memorable couples who never got another full-fledged love story together.
4. Rangeela (1995) – Urmila Matondkar and Aamir Khan
Ram Gopal Varma's Rangeela brought together Aamir Khan as Munna, a street-smart ticket seller, and Urmila Matondkar as Mili, an aspiring actress. Their story unfolds as Mili's ambitions take her towards stardom, leaving Munna to confront his own feelings for her. The film was a major commercial success, with A. R. Rahman's music and the lead pair's chemistry becoming central to its appeal.
Despite the film's success, Aamir and Urmila never worked together again. Aamir's reported fallout with director Ram Gopal Varma contributed to the divergence in their professional paths, as Urmila continued collaborating with the filmmaker on several projects. Aamir, meanwhile, became increasingly selective about his films. The result was a pairing that remained limited to one memorable collaboration.
5. Dil Chahta Hai (2001) – Aamir Khan and Preity Zinta
Farhan Akhtar's Dil Chahta Hai changed the way friendship and romance were portrayed in Hindi cinema. Aamir Khan played Akash, a commitment-shy young man who gradually discovers a deeper understanding of love. Preity Zinta played Shalini, the woman who challenges his assumptions and changes his perspective on relationships. The film received widespread acclaim and became a landmark for a generation of moviegoers.
Akash and Shalini's relationship offered a quieter, more mature take on romance, making their pairing particularly memorable. Despite the film's success, Aamir and Preity never reunited as a romantic lead pair. Both continued to explore different projects, but no subsequent film brought them together to the screen.
6. Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin (1991) – Aamir Khan and Pooja Bhatt
Mahesh Bhatt's Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin followed Pooja, a wealthy young woman who runs away from home to pursue the man she believes she loves. Along the way, she meets Raghu, a struggling journalist played by Aamir Khan, who agrees to help her in exchange for an exclusive story. Inspired by the Hollywood classic It Happened One Night, the romantic comedy became a popular hit.
Aamir and Pooja's contrasting personalities and gradual affection for each other gave the film its appeal. However, reports of professional differences between Aamir and director Mahesh Bhatt contributed to the end of their association with the filmmaker's camp. Aamir and Pooja never reunited as romantic leads in another film.
7. Swades (2004) – Shah Rukh Khan and Gayatri Joshi
Ashutosh Gowariker's Swades paired Shah Rukh Khan with Gayatri Joshi in a story that placed purpose and belonging alongside romance. Shah Rukh played Mohan Bhargava, a NASA scientist who returns to India to find his childhood nanny. He meets Gita, an educated village schoolteacher played by Gayatri, whose commitment to rural development challenges his outlook on life.
Although the film underperformed at the domestic box office on its initial release, it later earned considerable appreciation for its performances, music and thoughtful storytelling. Mohan and Gita's understated romance became one of its most cherished elements. Gayatri married businessman Vikas Oberoi in 2005 and subsequently stepped away from acting. Swades remains her only feature film, closing the door on a possible reunion with Shah Rukh.
8. Raees (2017) – Shah Rukh Khan and Mahira Khan
Rahul Dholakia's Raees featured Shah Rukh Khan as a bootlegger who builds an empire in Gujarat, while Pakistani actor Mahira Khan played his wife, Aasiya. Their relationship provided an emotional counterpoint to the film's crime-driven narrative, with the song Zaalima becoming a highlight. The film brought Mahira to Bollywood opposite one of India's biggest stars. However, political tensions between India and Pakistan and restrictions affecting Pakistani artists working in Indian cinema prevented the pair from pursuing another Bollywood project together.
9. Ghajini (2008) – Aamir Khan and Asin
A. R. Murugadoss's Ghajini combined action, revenge and romance in a story about Sanjay Singhania, a businessman suffering from short-term memory loss after a traumatic event. Aamir Khan played Sanjay, while Asin portrayed Kalpana, the woman whose kindness and courage change his life. The film became a major blockbuster and a landmark in Hindi cinema's commercial history. The tragic romance between Sanjay and Kalpana, supported by A. R. Rahman's music, gave the action thriller an emotional core.
Following Ghajini, Asin went on to star opposite other major Bollywood actors, including Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar. Aamir, meanwhile, continued to follow a selective filming schedule. Asin's decision to retire from acting after her marriage to Rahul Sharma in 2016 ultimately ended any possibility of a reunion.
10. Bombay (1995) – Arvind Swamy and Manisha Koirala
Mani Ratnam's Bombay told the story of Shekhar, a Hindu journalist played by Arvind Swamy, and Shaila Bano, a Muslim woman played by Manisha Koirala. Their interfaith relationship unfolds against the backdrop of the communal violence that shook Bombay in the early 1990s. The film earned widespread acclaim, while A. R. Rahman's music, particularly Tu Hi Re, became an enduring part of its legacy.
Arvind and Manisha's intense yet tender performances helped make the romance unforgettable. The actors never reunited as romantic leads in another film. Arvind stepped away from cinema for an extended period to focus on business interests, while Manisha continued working across Hindi and South Indian films.
11. Tere Naam (2003) – Salman Khan and Bhumika Chawla
Satish Kaushik's Tere Naam paired Salman Khan as Radhe, a volatile young man, with Bhumika Chawla as Nirjara, a gentle and traditional woman who falls in love with him. Their tragic romance became a cultural phenomenon, with Salman's intense performance and the film's music contributing to its lasting popularity. Despite the film's success, Salman and Bhumika did not reunite as romantic leads.
Bhumika continued working in Telugu cinema and other regional film industries rather than concentrating exclusively on Bollywood. Their onscreen reunion came much later in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan (2023), where both appeared in the same film but were not paired romantically.
12. Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam (1999) – Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam featured Salman Khan as Sameer and Aishwarya Rai as Nandini, whose romance is complicated when she is married to Vanraj, played by Ajay Devgn. The film became a major success, with its music, visual grandeur and emotional love triangle earning a special place in Hindi cinema.
Salman and Aishwarya's chemistry was widely discussed, but their highly publicised personal breakup made another collaboration as romantic leads unlikely. They did share brief appearances in Dhaai Akshar Prem Ke (2000) and Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam (2002), but these were not full-fledged reunions as a lead pair.