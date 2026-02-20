ETV Bharat / entertainment

Mrunal Thakur Finally Addresses Dating Rumours With Dhanush, Reveals Why He Attended Son Of Sardaar 2 Premiere

Hyderabad: Actor Mrunal Thakur has finally addressed the rumours linking her to actor-filmmaker Dhanush and clarified why he attended the premiere of her film Son of Sardaar 2 last year. The actor, who is currently promoting her latest release Do Deewane Seher Mein, said that Dhanush's presence at the screening was purely out of goodwill and admiration, and not because of any personal relationship.

Speculation around Mrunal and Dhanush began in August 2025 when the Tamil actor attended the premiere of Son of Sardaar 2. Their public appearances together had sparked rumours that the two were dating. There were even reports earlier this year claiming that the actors were planning to get married on Valentine's Day. However, Mrunal has now cleared the air.

Speaking to a newswire during promotions, Mrunal said she has long admired Dhanush and is a big fan of his work. Praising him, she said, "Dhanush sir. I mean, after watching Raayan, Maari, Raanjhanaa, and Captain Miller, I am a big fan of his. Oh my god, Asuran is like…I can watch it multiple times. He's such an institution, and it takes so much for an actor to be, you know, and to take out that performance from other actors, too."

The actor further described him as a multi-talented personality. She lauded him for being not just a brilliant actor, but also a lyricist, singer, dancer, and director.