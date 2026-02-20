Mrunal Thakur Finally Addresses Dating Rumours With Dhanush, Reveals Why He Attended Son Of Sardaar 2 Premiere
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : February 20, 2026 at 4:26 PM IST
Hyderabad: Actor Mrunal Thakur has finally addressed the rumours linking her to actor-filmmaker Dhanush and clarified why he attended the premiere of her film Son of Sardaar 2 last year. The actor, who is currently promoting her latest release Do Deewane Seher Mein, said that Dhanush's presence at the screening was purely out of goodwill and admiration, and not because of any personal relationship.
Speculation around Mrunal and Dhanush began in August 2025 when the Tamil actor attended the premiere of Son of Sardaar 2. Their public appearances together had sparked rumours that the two were dating. There were even reports earlier this year claiming that the actors were planning to get married on Valentine's Day. However, Mrunal has now cleared the air.
Speaking to a newswire during promotions, Mrunal said she has long admired Dhanush and is a big fan of his work. Praising him, she said, "Dhanush sir. I mean, after watching Raayan, Maari, Raanjhanaa, and Captain Miller, I am a big fan of his. Oh my god, Asuran is like…I can watch it multiple times. He's such an institution, and it takes so much for an actor to be, you know, and to take out that performance from other actors, too."
The actor further described him as a multi-talented personality. She lauded him for being not just a brilliant actor, but also a lyricist, singer, dancer, and director.
Explaining how he landed up at the premiere, Mrunal said, "It so happened that while they were shooting Tere Ishk Mein, I was just like, sir, can you please come for the screening of Son of Sardaar? I didn't know he would come. He just came, and I was so happy. I was like, this is really sweet. I really wish to work with him one day."
Mrunal made it clear that she had only invited him casually and did not expect him to attend. His appearance at the event, however, triggered widespread dating rumours.
The rumours added fuel in July 2025 when Mrunal attended the wrap-up party of Dhanush's film Tere Ishk Mein. Filmmaker Aanand L Rai and actor Kriti Sanon were also present at the event.
Earlier this month, reports claimed that the two would tie the knot on February 14. Reacting to the marriage rumours in an interview with a news portal, Mrunal dismissed the claims. She said, "Me? No. I think 14th April is going to be the 1st April…14th Feb is going to be the 1st April. April Fools' Day. Because I don't know who started…First of all. I've been quoted, but I never said anything. And they just said, Mrunal said so. I was like, wow, how beautiful. It's scary."
Meanwhile, speaking of her recently released film Do Deewane Seher Mein, it was released in theatres on February 20. Directed by Ravi Udyawar, the film also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi in the lead role.
