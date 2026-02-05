ETV Bharat / entertainment

Mrunal Thakur Blushes After Siddhant Chaturvedi's Chennai Joke, Fans Link It To Dhanush - Video

Hyderabad: Actors Siddhant Chaturvedi and Mrunal Thakur are busy promoting their upcoming film Do Deewane Seher Mein, and one playful moment from a recent event in Mumbai has caught everyone's attention. A light teasing exchange between the co-stars has now gone viral, especially because fans believe it indirectly touched upon the rumours linking Mrunal with Tamil superstar Dhanush.

During the promotional event, the cast was interacting with the media when a reporter asked a question related to Chennai. The moment quickly turned funny after Siddhant jumped in and pulled Mrunal into the conversation.

The reporter said, "Woh Chennai wala kuch sawal puch rahe the (They were asking some questions about Chennai)." Siddhant immediately responded while pointing toward Mrunal and jokingly asked, "Inse tha woh Chennai wala ya mujhse (Was that question about Chennai for her or for me?)"

Mrunal clarified that the question was for him. Reacting with a smile, he replied, "Achcha mujhse tha (Oh, it was for me)." He then laughed and turned toward Mrunal, while reporters in the background added, "Hum samajh rahe hai (We understand)."