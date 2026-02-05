Mrunal Thakur Blushes After Siddhant Chaturvedi's Chennai Joke, Fans Link It To Dhanush - Video
Siddhant Chaturvedi playfully teases Mrunal Thakur over a Chennai remark at a film event, sparking fresh buzz around her rumoured link-up with Dhanush.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : February 5, 2026 at 5:11 PM IST
Hyderabad: Actors Siddhant Chaturvedi and Mrunal Thakur are busy promoting their upcoming film Do Deewane Seher Mein, and one playful moment from a recent event in Mumbai has caught everyone's attention. A light teasing exchange between the co-stars has now gone viral, especially because fans believe it indirectly touched upon the rumours linking Mrunal with Tamil superstar Dhanush.
During the promotional event, the cast was interacting with the media when a reporter asked a question related to Chennai. The moment quickly turned funny after Siddhant jumped in and pulled Mrunal into the conversation.
The reporter said, "Woh Chennai wala kuch sawal puch rahe the (They were asking some questions about Chennai)." Siddhant immediately responded while pointing toward Mrunal and jokingly asked, "Inse tha woh Chennai wala ya mujhse (Was that question about Chennai for her or for me?)"
Mrunal clarified that the question was for him. Reacting with a smile, he replied, "Achcha mujhse tha (Oh, it was for me)." He then laughed and turned toward Mrunal, while reporters in the background added, "Hum samajh rahe hai (We understand)."
Cameras captured Mrunal smiling and blushing at the moment. The clip quickly spread across social media, with many viewers saying Siddhant's teasing indirectly referenced the ongoing rumours about Mrunal's alleged relationship with Dhanush. While Siddhant never mentioned Dhanush by name, fans connected the dots because of the Chennai reference.
Rumours about Mrunal Thakur and Dhanush first started last year after the two were seen together at the premiere of Son of Sardar 2. Since then, online chatter around their equation has continued. The speculation grew stronger when Dhanush commented on the teaser of Do Deewane Seher Mein, writing, "Looks and sounds good." Mrunal replied to his comment with heart and sunflower emojis, which fans saw as a warm and friendly exchange.
Despite constant rumours, neither Mrunal nor Dhanush has confirmed anything about their relationship in public. Both actors have stayed silent, choosing not to react to the dating talk.
Speaking about Do Deewane Seher Mein, the movie is directed by Ravi Udyawar and stars Siddhant Chaturvedi as Shashank and Mrunal Thakur as Roshni. The film also features Ila Arun, Joy Sengupta, Ayesha Raza, Naveen Kaushik, Viraj Ghelani and others in important roles. The romantic drama is scheduled to release in theatres on February 20, 2026.
