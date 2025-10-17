ETV Bharat / entertainment

MrBeast's 'Million Dollar Picture' With Shah Rukh, Salman And Aamir Khan Breaks The Internet

Hyderabad: YouTube megastar MrBeast, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson, has once again taken over the internet and this time by sharing a photo with Bollywood's biggest icons. The global content creator posted a picture on his Instagram story featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan, taken during the Joy Forum 2025 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Along with the viral frame, MrBeast wrote, "Hey India, should we all do something together?" The single sentence was enough to send Indian fans into a frenzy, flooding social media with speculation about a potential collaboration between the YouTube phenomenon and Bollywood's legendary trio.

In the photo, Shah Rukh and Salman looked sharp in elegant suits, while Aamir opted for a black kurta paired with white pants. MrBeast kept his look sleek in an all-black outfit.