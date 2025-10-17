MrBeast's 'Million Dollar Picture' With Shah Rukh, Salman And Aamir Khan Breaks The Internet
MrBeast's photo with Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan from Saudi Arabia's Joy Forum 2025 has sparked massive excitement.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : October 17, 2025 at 10:59 AM IST
Hyderabad: YouTube megastar MrBeast, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson, has once again taken over the internet and this time by sharing a photo with Bollywood's biggest icons. The global content creator posted a picture on his Instagram story featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan, taken during the Joy Forum 2025 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
Along with the viral frame, MrBeast wrote, "Hey India, should we all do something together?" The single sentence was enough to send Indian fans into a frenzy, flooding social media with speculation about a potential collaboration between the YouTube phenomenon and Bollywood's legendary trio.
WHAT A LEGENDARY FRAME 💥🔥— MASS (@Freak4Salman) October 17, 2025
Megastar #SalmanKhan with #AamirKhan, #MrBeast and #ShahRukhKhan 🔥 pic.twitter.com/EFoUkR4wTN
In the photo, Shah Rukh and Salman looked sharp in elegant suits, while Aamir opted for a black kurta paired with white pants. MrBeast kept his look sleek in an all-black outfit.
From Bollywood to YouTube ~ this frame just broke the internet 🔥 #SalmanKhan #MrBeast #SRK #AamirKhan” pic.twitter.com/g62LtRN5R5— 𝗠𝗮𝗮𝘇 (@ibeingMaaz) October 17, 2025
Within minutes, X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram were buzzing with reactions. One user wrote, "WHAT A LEGENDARY FRAME 💥🔥." Another added, "From Bollywood to YouTube — this frame just broke the internet! #SRK #SalmanKhan #AamirKhan #MrBeast." A third fan posted, "When Bollywood’s Finest met YouTube's Biggest — legends united at #JoyForum2025!"
#MrBeast shared a frame worth billions of views on his IG story!— Shah Rukh Khan Universe Fan Club (@SRKUniverse) October 17, 2025
When Bollywood’s Finest met YouTube’s Biggest ,Legends united at #JoyForum2025, Riyadh ❤️🔥@iamsrk @BeingSalmanKhan @MrBeast #AamirKhan #ShahRukhKhan #SRK #KingKhan #JoyForum pic.twitter.com/v96WzoQrqn
Fans also began guessing what MrBeast's cryptic message could mean. Some predicted a special video featuring the Khans, while others joked about a record-breaking challenge in India.
The Joy Forum 2025, organised under the patronage of Turki Alalshikh, Chairman of Saudi Arabia's General Entertainment Authority, brought together international stars like Dana White, Shaquille O'Neal, Terry Crews, and Lee Jung-Jae.
For Bollywood fans, however, the highlight was seeing the three Khans: SRK, Salman, and Aamir together again. The trio, who have ruled Hindi cinema for over three decades, were last seen together at the screening of Aamir's Sitaare Zameen Par.
