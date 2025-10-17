ETV Bharat / entertainment

MrBeast's 'Million Dollar Picture' With Shah Rukh, Salman And Aamir Khan Breaks The Internet

MrBeast's photo with Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan from Saudi Arabia's Joy Forum 2025 has sparked massive excitement.

MrBeast Drops Viral Photo With Bollywood's Khans
MrBeast Drops Viral Photo With Bollywood's Khans (Photo: Getty Images)
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : October 17, 2025 at 10:59 AM IST

Hyderabad: YouTube megastar MrBeast, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson, has once again taken over the internet and this time by sharing a photo with Bollywood's biggest icons. The global content creator posted a picture on his Instagram story featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan, taken during the Joy Forum 2025 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Along with the viral frame, MrBeast wrote, "Hey India, should we all do something together?" The single sentence was enough to send Indian fans into a frenzy, flooding social media with speculation about a potential collaboration between the YouTube phenomenon and Bollywood's legendary trio.

In the photo, Shah Rukh and Salman looked sharp in elegant suits, while Aamir opted for a black kurta paired with white pants. MrBeast kept his look sleek in an all-black outfit.

Within minutes, X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram were buzzing with reactions. One user wrote, "WHAT A LEGENDARY FRAME 💥🔥." Another added, "From Bollywood to YouTube — this frame just broke the internet! #SRK #SalmanKhan #AamirKhan #MrBeast." A third fan posted, "When Bollywood’s Finest met YouTube's Biggest — legends united at #JoyForum2025!"

Fans also began guessing what MrBeast's cryptic message could mean. Some predicted a special video featuring the Khans, while others joked about a record-breaking challenge in India.

The Joy Forum 2025, organised under the patronage of Turki Alalshikh, Chairman of Saudi Arabia's General Entertainment Authority, brought together international stars like Dana White, Shaquille O'Neal, Terry Crews, and Lee Jung-Jae.

For Bollywood fans, however, the highlight was seeing the three Khans: SRK, Salman, and Aamir together again. The trio, who have ruled Hindi cinema for over three decades, were last seen together at the screening of Aamir's Sitaare Zameen Par.

