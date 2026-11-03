Liked Vijay Sethupathi's Baththa? 5 Other Movies Featuring Adult-Child Protagonist Duos To Watch On OTT
Inspired by Vijay Sethupathi's Baththa, explore five films featuring unusual adult-child friendships, including Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Taare Zameen Par and more, streaming on OTT platforms.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : November 3, 2026 at 7:44 PM IST
Hyderabad: Vijay Sethupathi’s latest film, Baththa, has found a new audience following its arrival on Netflix. Directed by Balaji Tharaneetharan, the Tamil comedy-drama tells an unusual story about the friendship between a feared gangster and an innocent schoolboy. Set in 1986 Madras, the film brings together two characters who are completely different from each other.
Vijay Sethupathi plays Baththavachalam, popularly known as Baththa, a local gangster who is feared for his violent nature. His life takes an unexpected turn when eight-year-old Sabari accidentally locks him inside an abandoned school restroom. With no easy way out, Baththa is forced to spend time away from his usual world of power and control. His interactions with the young boy gradually bring out a softer side of his personality.
The film also features Master Sai Prithviraj, Lijomol Jose, Santhy Balachandran, Hari Krishnan, Ajay Ghosh and Arjun Chidambaram. After its theatrical release on October 1, 2026, Baththa arrived on Netflix on October 29 in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.
If you enjoyed the unusual friendship between Baththa and Sabari, there are several other films that explore special bonds between adults and children. From emotional stories to comedy and adventure, here are five movies you can watch on OTT platforms.
Bajrangi Bhaijaan (2015)
OTT Platform: Netflix
The Duo: Pavan (Salman Khan) and Shahida, lovingly called Munni (Harshaali Malhotra).
One of the most loved films about an adult and a child, Bajrangi Bhaijaan follows the journey of Pavan, a kind-hearted man who decides to help a little girl find her family. Munni is a six-year-old girl from Pakistan who gets separated from her mother while visiting India. She cannot speak, making it difficult for her to explain where she belongs.
Pavan meets Munni by chance and soon develops a close bond with her. When he discovers that she belongs to Pakistan, he decides to take her back to her family despite the difficulties involved. His journey takes him across borders and puts him in several challenging situations.
Like Baththa, the film shows how a child’s innocence can bring out the best in an adult. Their relationship grows through small moments, making the story both emotional and entertaining.
Hunt For The Wilderpeople (2016)
OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video
The Duo: Hec (Sam Neill) and Ricky Baker (Julian Dennison).
If you enjoyed the comedy and unexpected friendship in Baththa, Hunt for the Wilderpeople is worth watching. The adventure comedy follows Ricky Baker, a young boy who is sent to live with a foster family in the New Zealand countryside.
While his foster mother, Bella, is warm and caring, her husband, Hec, is a quiet man who prefers staying away from people. Ricky and Hec do not get along very well at first. However, things change after Bella’s sudden death. Fearing that he will be sent back into the foster care system, Ricky runs away into the forest.
Hec goes looking for him, but a series of events leaves the two stranded in the wilderness. When authorities begin searching for them, the situation becomes even more complicated. As they try to survive together, the unlikely pair slowly develops a strong bond. Their different personalities lead to several funny moments, while their journey also explores loneliness, family and friendship.
Mr Bean’s Holiday (2007)
OTT Platform: JioHotstar/Amazon Prime Video (Rent)
The Duo: Mr Bean (Rowan Atkinson) and Stepan (Max Baldry).
For those looking for a light-hearted film, Mr Bean’s Holiday offers plenty of comedy. The film follows Mr Bean as he wins a holiday trip to the French Riviera. However, his journey takes an unexpected turn when he accidentally separates a young Russian boy named Stepan from his father at a railway station.
Feeling responsible for the child, Bean takes him along on his journey across France. Their trip is filled with funny situations caused by Bean’s usual careless behaviour. Although the two come from very different backgrounds, they slowly become comfortable with each other.
As they travel together, Bean tries to help Stepan reunite with his father. The film uses simple situations and physical comedy to show how an unexpected friendship can develop between two strangers.
Taare Zameen Par (2007)
OTT Platform: Netflix
The Duo: Ram Shankar Nikumbh (Aamir Khan) and Ishaan Awasthi (Darsheel Safary).
Unlike Baththa, which uses comedy and an unusual situation to bring its lead characters together, Taare Zameen Par explores the emotional relationship between a teacher and his student.
The film follows Ishaan Awasthi, an eight-year-old boy who struggles with reading and writing. His parents and teachers fail to understand why he finds studies difficult and often mistake his struggles for carelessness. Eventually, he is sent to a boarding school, where his loneliness and sadness grow.
Things begin to change when Ram Shankar Nikumbh, an art teacher, notices Ishaan’s difficulties. He understands that the boy has dyslexia and finds creative ways to help him learn. More importantly, he gives Ishaan the support and confidence he needs.
The film beautifully shows how one understanding adult can make a difference in a child’s life. Aamir Khan’s performance and Darsheel Safary’s portrayal of Ishaan make this an emotional watch.
Uptown Girls (2003)
OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video
The Duo: Molly Gunn (Brittany Murphy) and Ray Schleine (Dakota Fanning).
If you like stories where adults and children learn important lessons from each other, Uptown Girls is another good choice. The comedy-drama follows Molly Gunn, a carefree young woman who loses her inherited wealth after her accountant steals her money. With no experience of working, she takes up a job as a nanny for eight-year-old Ray.
Ray is very different from Molly. She is serious, extremely organised and behaves more like an adult than a child. Molly, on the other hand, is immature and struggles to take responsibility for her life. Their different personalities lead to frequent disagreements.
However, as they spend more time together, both begin to understand each other. Molly learns to become more responsible, while Ray slowly learns to enjoy her childhood. Their friendship also helps them deal with their personal struggles and loneliness. The film offers a warm look at how two people from completely different worlds can influence each other’s lives.