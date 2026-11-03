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Liked Vijay Sethupathi's Baththa? 5 Other Movies Featuring Adult-Child Protagonist Duos To Watch On OTT

Liked Vijay Sethupathi's Baththa? 5 Other Movies Featuring Adult-Child Protagonist Duos To Watch On OTT ( Photo: Film Posters )

Hyderabad: Vijay Sethupathi’s latest film, Baththa, has found a new audience following its arrival on Netflix. Directed by Balaji Tharaneetharan, the Tamil comedy-drama tells an unusual story about the friendship between a feared gangster and an innocent schoolboy. Set in 1986 Madras, the film brings together two characters who are completely different from each other.

Vijay Sethupathi plays Baththavachalam, popularly known as Baththa, a local gangster who is feared for his violent nature. His life takes an unexpected turn when eight-year-old Sabari accidentally locks him inside an abandoned school restroom. With no easy way out, Baththa is forced to spend time away from his usual world of power and control. His interactions with the young boy gradually bring out a softer side of his personality.

The film also features Master Sai Prithviraj, Lijomol Jose, Santhy Balachandran, Hari Krishnan, Ajay Ghosh and Arjun Chidambaram. After its theatrical release on October 1, 2026, Baththa arrived on Netflix on October 29 in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. If you enjoyed the unusual friendship between Baththa and Sabari, there are several other films that explore special bonds between adults and children. From emotional stories to comedy and adventure, here are five movies you can watch on OTT platforms. Bajrangi Bhaijaan (2015) OTT Platform: Netflix The Duo: Pavan (Salman Khan) and Shahida, lovingly called Munni (Harshaali Malhotra). One of the most loved films about an adult and a child, Bajrangi Bhaijaan follows the journey of Pavan, a kind-hearted man who decides to help a little girl find her family. Munni is a six-year-old girl from Pakistan who gets separated from her mother while visiting India. She cannot speak, making it difficult for her to explain where she belongs. Pavan meets Munni by chance and soon develops a close bond with her. When he discovers that she belongs to Pakistan, he decides to take her back to her family despite the difficulties involved. His journey takes him across borders and puts him in several challenging situations. Like Baththa, the film shows how a child’s innocence can bring out the best in an adult. Their relationship grows through small moments, making the story both emotional and entertaining. Hunt For The Wilderpeople (2016) OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video The Duo: Hec (Sam Neill) and Ricky Baker (Julian Dennison). If you enjoyed the comedy and unexpected friendship in Baththa, Hunt for the Wilderpeople is worth watching. The adventure comedy follows Ricky Baker, a young boy who is sent to live with a foster family in the New Zealand countryside. While his foster mother, Bella, is warm and caring, her husband, Hec, is a quiet man who prefers staying away from people. Ricky and Hec do not get along very well at first. However, things change after Bella’s sudden death. Fearing that he will be sent back into the foster care system, Ricky runs away into the forest. Hec goes looking for him, but a series of events leaves the two stranded in the wilderness. When authorities begin searching for them, the situation becomes even more complicated. As they try to survive together, the unlikely pair slowly develops a strong bond. Their different personalities lead to several funny moments, while their journey also explores loneliness, family and friendship. Mr Bean’s Holiday (2007) OTT Platform: JioHotstar/Amazon Prime Video (Rent)