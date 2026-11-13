ETV Bharat / entertainment

Moushumi Chatterjee's Husband Jayanta Mukherjee Passes Away In His Late 70s

Mumbai: Veteran film producer Jayanta Mukherjee, husband of actress Moushumi Chatterjee, has passed away. He was in his late 70s and died on Thursday evening due to age-related health issues at his residence in Khar, Mumbai. His death was confirmed by BN Tiwari, President of the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE).

Speaking to a newswire, Tiwari said, “He passed away last evening due to age-related issues at his residence in Khar.” He also said that Mukherjee had been unwell for quite some time.

Jayanta Mukherjee was the son of renowned singer and music composer Hemant Kumar. He was associated with the film and television industry as a producer. Some of his notable projects include the films Mazaaq (1975) and Do Ladke Dono Kadke (1979). Both films featured his wife, Moushumi Chatterjee. He was also associated with the television series Talaash (1992), which starred the actress. Apart from producing films, he worked in the music department of filmmaker Hrishikesh Mukherjee’s Biwi Aur Makan (1966).

Jayanta and Moushumi had been married for more than five decades. The actress got married at a young age while she was still in school. In an interview with another newswire earlier this year, she recalled that her engagement was fixed when she was in Class 10 and that the wedding took place soon after. The couple later moved to Bombay, where Moushumi continued to build her acting career.

The couple had two daughters, Megha Mukherjee and Payal Mukherjee. However, they lost their elder daughter, Payal, in December 2019 at the age of 45. She had been suffering from juvenile diabetes and remained in a coma for a long time before her death.

Moushumi Chatterjee is one of the well-known actresses in Indian cinema. She has worked in several Hindi and Bengali films, including Anuraag, Naina, Benaam, Kacche Dhaage, Humshakal and Roti Kapda Aur Makaan. She later also entered politics.