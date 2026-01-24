ETV Bharat / entertainment

'Two Uncles Put Hands On My Waist': Mouni Roy Shares Shocking Harassment Experience From Recent Event

Hyderabad: Actor Mounin Roy has spoken out about a disturbing experience she faced at a recent event in Haryana's Karnal. On Saturday, the 40-year-old actor took her Instagram Story to share a detailed account of what she described as harassment by two elderly men, who made her feel "humiliated and traumatised".

In a strongly worded note, Mouni explained that the incident occurred as soon as she arrived on stage. She wrote, "Had an event at Karnal last and I am disgusted at the behaviour of the guests specially two uncles who are well aged to be grandparents." According to the actor, the situation became uncomfortable almost immediately.

She revealed that while people were clicking pictures with her, some men crossed personal boundaries. "As the event started and I walked on the stage, uncles and family members (all men) put their hands on my waist to click pictures. Didn't like it when I said, 'Sir pls remove your hand'." Mouni added that her discomfort was ignored despite her clearly asking them to stop.

Mouni Roy Shares Shocking Harassment Experience From Recent Event (Photo: IG)

The situation worsened once she was on stage. Mouni wrote, "On stage is an even better story. Two uncles stood right in front, making lewd remarks, showing lewd hand gestures, and name-calling." She said she initially tried to handle the matter politely by signalling them to stop. However, instead of respecting her request, the men allegedly continued misbehaving.