'Two Uncles Put Hands On My Waist': Mouni Roy Shares Shocking Harassment Experience From Recent Event
Mouni Roy recounts a disturbing incident at a Karnal event where elderly men allegedly harassed her, prompting her to speak out and demand strict action.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : January 24, 2026 at 5:02 PM IST
Hyderabad: Actor Mounin Roy has spoken out about a disturbing experience she faced at a recent event in Haryana's Karnal. On Saturday, the 40-year-old actor took her Instagram Story to share a detailed account of what she described as harassment by two elderly men, who made her feel "humiliated and traumatised".
In a strongly worded note, Mouni explained that the incident occurred as soon as she arrived on stage. She wrote, "Had an event at Karnal last and I am disgusted at the behaviour of the guests specially two uncles who are well aged to be grandparents." According to the actor, the situation became uncomfortable almost immediately.
She revealed that while people were clicking pictures with her, some men crossed personal boundaries. "As the event started and I walked on the stage, uncles and family members (all men) put their hands on my waist to click pictures. Didn't like it when I said, 'Sir pls remove your hand'." Mouni added that her discomfort was ignored despite her clearly asking them to stop.
The situation worsened once she was on stage. Mouni wrote, "On stage is an even better story. Two uncles stood right in front, making lewd remarks, showing lewd hand gestures, and name-calling." She said she initially tried to handle the matter politely by signalling them to stop. However, instead of respecting her request, the men allegedly continued misbehaving.
She further shared, "I realised that and first politely gestured to them not to do it, to which they started throwing roses at me." Mouni explained that she briefly walked off the stage mid-performance but returned to complete her act.
Despite her discomfort, the harassment did not stop. "They didn't stop even after that, and no family or organisers moved them from up front," she wrote. The actor expressed concern for other women in the industry, adding, "If someone like me has to go through this, I can only imagine what new girls starting to work and do shows."
Mouni did not hold back while addressing the seriousness of the issue. "I am humiliated, traumatised and want the authorities to take action for this intolerable behaviour," she stated. She also questioned the mindset of those involved, saying, "Wonder what these men would do if their friends behaved the same with their daughters, sisters or any family members. Shame on you!"
The actor also mentioned that some men were filming her from below at a low angle during the event. She concluded by pointing out that performers attend such events as invited guests. "We go to these events to be part of someone's celebration. We are their guests, and yet this is how we are treated," she added.
Mouni Roy began her acting career with the popular television show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. She later gained widespread recognition for her roles in Devon Ke Dev…Mahadev and Naagin. She was last seen in the horror film The Bhootnii, alongside Sanjay Dutt, Sunny Singh, and Palak Tiwari.