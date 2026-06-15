Mouni Roy Opens Up About 'Gay' Rumours And Finding Strength In Female Friendships After Split From Suraj Nambiar
Mouni Roy addressed rumours about being gay following her divorce from Suraj Nambiar, praised her close female friends, and urged women to be financially independent.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : June 15, 2026 at 11:06 AM IST
Hyderabad: Actor Mouni Roy has finally addressed one of the biggest rumours she has heard about herself in Bollywood following her separation from husband Suraj Nambiar. The actress recently opened up during a candid conversation and spoke not only about the speculation surrounding her personal life but also about the importance of strong friendships and financial independence for women.
During the podcast, Mouni was asked about the biggest rumour she had ever heard about herself in the film industry. Without hesitation, she replied, "Oh, that I am gay." The rumours gained momentum after Mouni and Suraj announced their separation. Social media was flooded with speculation, with some people even linking the end of her marriage to her close friendship with actor Disha Patani. However, Mouni chose not to react publicly to the gossip at the time.
Looking back at that difficult phase, the actress said she was fortunate to have a strong support system around her. She credited her family and friends for helping her navigate the emotional challenges that followed the separation. "I feel very lucky that I have always had friends and family who have stood by me like a rock," Mouni shared.
The actress spoke warmly about her female friendships, saying that having supportive women in one's life is invaluable. According to her, true friends help lift each other up during both good and bad times. "I have always had great girlfriends to support me. They have been there through my good, bad and ugly phases. It is very important to have women like that in your life - the ones who uplift you. My girlfriends are the best," she said.
Mouni also used the opportunity to share an important message for young women. She stressed the need for emotional and financial independence, saying that it helps women face life's uncertainties with confidence. "Today, girls should focus on financial and mental stability. You have to be mentally and financially independent," she said, adding that life is a journey filled with both highs and lows, and self-reliance makes it easier to deal with challenges.
Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar announced their separation through a joint statement in May, stating that they had mutually decided to part ways on amicable terms. The former couple requested privacy as they navigate this phase of their lives. Following several reports and rumours surrounding their split, Suraj also publicly dismissed claims of disputes, alimony demands and the involvement of a third person.
On the work front, Mouni continues to stay busy with several high-profile projects. She was recently seen in David Dhawan's romantic comedy Hai Jawaani Toh Ishq Hona Hai. She also lead the streaming series Salakaar.