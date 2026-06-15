ETV Bharat / entertainment

Mouni Roy Opens Up About 'Gay' Rumours And Finding Strength In Female Friendships After Split From Suraj Nambiar

Actor Mouni Roy ( Photo: IANS )

Hyderabad: Actor Mouni Roy has finally addressed one of the biggest rumours she has heard about herself in Bollywood following her separation from husband Suraj Nambiar. The actress recently opened up during a candid conversation and spoke not only about the speculation surrounding her personal life but also about the importance of strong friendships and financial independence for women. During the podcast, Mouni was asked about the biggest rumour she had ever heard about herself in the film industry. Without hesitation, she replied, "Oh, that I am gay." The rumours gained momentum after Mouni and Suraj announced their separation. Social media was flooded with speculation, with some people even linking the end of her marriage to her close friendship with actor Disha Patani. However, Mouni chose not to react publicly to the gossip at the time. Looking back at that difficult phase, the actress said she was fortunate to have a strong support system around her. She credited her family and friends for helping her navigate the emotional challenges that followed the separation. "I feel very lucky that I have always had friends and family who have stood by me like a rock," Mouni shared.