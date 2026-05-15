ETV Bharat / entertainment

Mouni Roy, Hansika Motwani To Vijay: Celebrity Couples Who Parted Ways In 2026

Hyderabad: The year 2026 has turned out to be a difficult one for several celebrity couples. From quiet separations to shocking divorce petitions, many relationships in the entertainment industry have come under public attention this year. The separation announcement made by actor Mouni Roy and businessman Suraj Nambiar has once again sparked conversations about celebrity marriages and the pressure of life in the spotlight.

While neither Mouni nor Suraj has shared details, their separation talk has quickly become one of the biggest headlines of the year. But they are not the only famous couple whose relationship hit rough waters in 2026. Here's a look at some celebrity splits that surprised fans.

Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar

Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar tied the knot in a dreamy wedding ceremony in January 2022. Their social media posts and public appearances often gave fans major couple goals. However, rumours about trouble in paradise started after the two unfollowed each other on Instagram. Soon after, Suraj reportedly deactivated or deleted his account.

The couple later released a statement confirming their separation. It read, "We note with dismay the unnecessary and intrusive attention into our personal lives by certain quarters of the media. We would like to state that we have decided to part ways and are taking the necessary time to address matters privately and amicably." The news came as a surprise to many fans who had admired their bond over the years.

Hansika Motwani and Sohael Khaturiya

Actor Hansika Motwani and businessman Sohael Khaturiya officially parted ways earlier this year after months of speculation. The couple had married in a lavish Jaipur ceremony in December 2022, but reports of their separation had been doing the rounds since late last year.