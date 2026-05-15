Mouni Roy, Hansika Motwani To Vijay: Celebrity Couples Who Parted Ways In 2026
From Mouni Roy-Suraj Nambiar to Thalapathy Vijay-Sangeetha, several celebrity couples made headlines after announcing separations.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : May 15, 2026 at 5:26 PM IST
Hyderabad: The year 2026 has turned out to be a difficult one for several celebrity couples. From quiet separations to shocking divorce petitions, many relationships in the entertainment industry have come under public attention this year. The separation announcement made by actor Mouni Roy and businessman Suraj Nambiar has once again sparked conversations about celebrity marriages and the pressure of life in the spotlight.
While neither Mouni nor Suraj has shared details, their separation talk has quickly become one of the biggest headlines of the year. But they are not the only famous couple whose relationship hit rough waters in 2026. Here's a look at some celebrity splits that surprised fans.
Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar
Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar tied the knot in a dreamy wedding ceremony in January 2022. Their social media posts and public appearances often gave fans major couple goals. However, rumours about trouble in paradise started after the two unfollowed each other on Instagram. Soon after, Suraj reportedly deactivated or deleted his account.
The couple later released a statement confirming their separation. It read, "We note with dismay the unnecessary and intrusive attention into our personal lives by certain quarters of the media. We would like to state that we have decided to part ways and are taking the necessary time to address matters privately and amicably." The news came as a surprise to many fans who had admired their bond over the years.
Hansika Motwani and Sohael Khaturiya
Actor Hansika Motwani and businessman Sohael Khaturiya officially parted ways earlier this year after months of speculation. The couple had married in a lavish Jaipur ceremony in December 2022, but reports of their separation had been doing the rounds since late last year.
According to media reports, the two had been living separately for quite some time before the divorce was finalised in March 2026. Sources close to the couple claimed that irreconcilable differences led to the split. Despite being public figures, Hansika and Sohael mostly kept their married life private and stayed away from discussing personal matters publicly. It was also reported that Hansika chose not to seek any maintenance or alimony after the divorce.
Evelyn Sharma and Tushaan Bhindi
Actor Evelyn Sharma's divorce announcement left many fans emotional. The Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actor confirmed that she and Australian dental surgeon Tushaan Bhindi had decided to separate after five years of marriage. The former couple share two children daughter Ava Rania Bhindi and son Arden. Despite ending their marriage, Evelyn made it clear that both remain committed parents.
Speaking about the separation to a news portal, Evelyn said, "Yes, we have decided to go separate ways romantically but are very focused on raising our children together. We would appreciate privacy and assure that this is as amicable as it can be. We are building this new chapter on a lifelong friendship and co-parenting." Her statement was appreciated online for its maturity and warmth.
Mahhi Vij and Jay Bhanushali
Television actors Mahhi Vij and Jay Bhanushali also confirmed their separation in January 2026 after months of rumours. The couple had been married for 14 years and were considered one of television's most loved pairs. In a joint statement, the duo said their decision was mutual and that there was "no villain" in the story. They added that they would continue to co-parent their children with love and respect. Jay and Mahhi are parents to foster children Khushi and Rajveer, and daughter Tara.
Thalapathy Vijay and Sangeetha Sornalingam
Perhaps the most shocking celebrity split of the year has been that of actor-politician Thalapathy Vijay and Sangeetha Sornalingam. The couple, who got married in 1999, had been together for over two decades and share two children: son Jason Sanjay and daughter Divya Sasha. Reports stated that Sangeetha moved the Chengalpattu family court seeking divorce earlier this year. The matter continues to remain under public attention, especially after Vijay's transition from cinema into politics as the newly appointed Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.