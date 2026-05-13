ETV Bharat / entertainment

'Give Us Privacy': Mouni Roy Finally Reacts To Divorce Rumours With Husband Suraj Nambiar

Hyderabad: Rumours around actor Mouni Roy and her husband Suraj Nambiar have been making headlines ever since reports claimed that the couple’s marriage was going through trouble. Speculations about their alleged divorce grew stronger after social media users noticed that the two had unfollowed each other on Instagram. Soon after, Suraj reportedly deactivated his Instagram account.

After staying silent for a while, Mouni has finally reacted to the ongoing buzz around her personal life. On Wednesday afternoon, the actor took to her Instagram Story and urged media portals to stop spreading unverified reports about her marriage.

“Humbly requesting all the media houses not to publish false narratives and give us space and privacy. Please,” Mouni wrote, along with a folded hands emoji.

Mouni Roy Finally Reacts To Divorce Rumours With Husband Suraj Nambiar (Photo: Mouni Roy's Instagram Story)

Her statement came after several online reports claimed that the couple had decided to separate after four years of marriage. However, neither Mouni nor Suraj had spoken publicly about the rumours until now.