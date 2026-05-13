'Give Us Privacy': Mouni Roy Finally Reacts To Divorce Rumours With Husband Suraj Nambiar
Mouni Roy finally reacted to divorce rumours with Suraj Nambiar, urging media outlets to stop spreading "false narratives" about their marriage.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : May 13, 2026 at 2:45 PM IST
Hyderabad: Rumours around actor Mouni Roy and her husband Suraj Nambiar have been making headlines ever since reports claimed that the couple’s marriage was going through trouble. Speculations about their alleged divorce grew stronger after social media users noticed that the two had unfollowed each other on Instagram. Soon after, Suraj reportedly deactivated his Instagram account.
After staying silent for a while, Mouni has finally reacted to the ongoing buzz around her personal life. On Wednesday afternoon, the actor took to her Instagram Story and urged media portals to stop spreading unverified reports about her marriage.
“Humbly requesting all the media houses not to publish false narratives and give us space and privacy. Please,” Mouni wrote, along with a folded hands emoji.
Her statement came after several online reports claimed that the couple had decided to separate after four years of marriage. However, neither Mouni nor Suraj had spoken publicly about the rumours until now.
Interestingly, there had never been any major reports about trouble in their relationship before the recent social media activity caught everyone’s attention. Fans were left shocked after noticing that the couple was no longer following each other online.
Mouni and Suraj got married on January 27, 2022, in Bengali and Malayali traditions. Over the years, the two often shared glimpses of their personal life on social media. From vacations and festivals to quiet moments together, Mouni and Suraj regularly posted happy pictures that gave fans a peek into their married life.
The couple had also spoken warmly about their relationship in earlier interviews. In an old interview with a newswire, Mouni had shared what she looked forward to most in married life. “Just being together, having fun along the way and doing great things at work,” she had said.
Suraj had also spoken about his simple approach towards life and relationships, saying, “Just do your best today and let tomorrow take its own shape.”
Mouni had previously revealed that she first met Suraj at a club. Their friendship slowly turned into love, and the relationship became stronger during the lockdown when the actor stayed with Suraj in Dubai for a long period.