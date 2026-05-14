Mouni Roy Confirms Divorce From Suraj Nambiar After 4 Years Of Marriage: 'We Have Mutually Chosen To Part Ways'
Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar confirmed their divorce after four years of marriage, while strongly criticising false and "sensationalised" rumours about their relationship.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : May 14, 2026 at 7:23 PM IST|
Updated : May 14, 2026 at 7:30 PM IST
Hyderabad: Actor Mouni Roy and businessman Suraj Nambiar have officially announced their separation after four years of marriage. The couple, who had been at the centre of divorce rumours for the past few days, finally broke their silence on Thursday through a joint Instagram statement.
In their note, Mouni and Suraj requested people and media outlets to stop spreading “false stories” about their relationship and give them space during this difficult phase. The couple also disabled comments on the post shortly after sharing it.
“We note with dismay the unnecessary and intrusive attention into our personal lives by certain quarters of the media,” the statement read. Confirming their split, they added, “We would like to state that we have decided to part ways and are taking the necessary time to address matters privately and amicably.”
The statement also addressed the many rumours that had been circulating online in recent weeks. Without naming anyone, the couple criticised attempts to create dramatic stories around their marriage. “Attempts have been made to sensationalize our private lives by circulation of fictitious narratives and blatant falsehoods, which do not reflect the reality of our relationship,” they wrote.
Mouni and Suraj further explained that the decision was taken mutually after giving it serious thought. “After thoughtful reflection on evolving personal priorities, we have mutually chosen to move forward on separate paths with respect and understanding,” the note continued.
Even though they are ending their marriage, the two said they still value the bond they shared and hope to remain friends. “At this point, we are focused on navigating this phase thoughtfully and privately. We will endeavour to cherish our friendship in times to come,” they said while thanking well-wishers for their support.
Rumours about trouble in their marriage had been making headlines for several days. Fans noticed that the couple had unfollowed each other on social media, and Mouni had stopped sharing pictures with Suraj. Earlier on Thursday, reports also claimed that the actor was spotted wearing a huge diamond ring amid speculation about her personal life. However, by evening, the couple themselves confirmed the news.
Mouni and Suraj reportedly met in Dubai in 2018 and later fell in love. They tied the knot in Goa on January 27, 2022, in a grand wedding ceremony that included both Bengali and Malayali traditions.
On the professional front, Mouni was recently seen in The Bhootnii. She will next feature in Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai and The Wives.
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