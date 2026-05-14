ETV Bharat / entertainment

Mouni Roy Confirms Divorce From Suraj Nambiar After 4 Years Of Marriage: 'We Have Mutually Chosen To Part Ways'

Hyderabad: Actor Mouni Roy and businessman Suraj Nambiar have officially announced their separation after four years of marriage. The couple, who had been at the centre of divorce rumours for the past few days, finally broke their silence on Thursday through a joint Instagram statement.

In their note, Mouni and Suraj requested people and media outlets to stop spreading “false stories” about their relationship and give them space during this difficult phase. The couple also disabled comments on the post shortly after sharing it.

“We note with dismay the unnecessary and intrusive attention into our personal lives by certain quarters of the media,” the statement read. Confirming their split, they added, “We would like to state that we have decided to part ways and are taking the necessary time to address matters privately and amicably.”

The statement also addressed the many rumours that had been circulating online in recent weeks. Without naming anyone, the couple criticised attempts to create dramatic stories around their marriage. “Attempts have been made to sensationalize our private lives by circulation of fictitious narratives and blatant falsehoods, which do not reflect the reality of our relationship,” they wrote.