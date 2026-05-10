ETV Bharat / entertainment

Mother's Day 2026 | From Sanjay Dutt, Chiranjeevi To Kajol, Celebs Share Emotional Tributes

The actor further described how mothers quietly give up their sleep, happiness, dreams, and sometimes even their entire lives for their children. He also spoke about the emotional bond between a mother and child, saying that when the world fails to understand someone, a mother can read even silent emotions without words.

Veteran actor Anupam Kher also shared a powerful tribute for his mother Dulari, who is often seen in his popular social media videos tagged #DulariRocks. Kher reflected on the silent sacrifices mothers make every day for their children. "Maa sirf janm nahi deti, wo humein har din thoda-thoda bnaati hai," he wrote, meaning that a mother does not just give birth but helps build a person every single day.

Actor Sanjay Dutt remembered his late mother Nargis with an emotional message that touched fans online. Sharing a heartfelt note, he wrote, "Mumma, I miss you. I wish you were here with me. Your love and blessings are always with me. Love you mom ❤️." The emotional post received love from fans, many of whom related to the pain of missing a mother.

Hyderabad: Mother's Day 2026 saw celebrities from Bollywood and the South film industry pouring their hearts out on social media with emotional tributes dedicated to their mothers, wives, and the women who shaped their lives. From touching memories to heartfelt gratitude, stars shared personal notes celebrating the unconditional love and sacrifices of mothers.

Actor Vivek Oberoi, in a long emotional note, said mothers do not only raise children but build generations. "My mother is the strength that shaped my sister and me," Vivek wrote, thanking her for teaching him that goodness is what truly lasts in life. The actor also praised his wife Priyanka for being a strong and loving mother to their children Vivaan and Ameyaa. He shared how he now understands motherhood from a different perspective while watching his wife nurture their children with patience and kindness. Vivek also appreciated his sister Meghna for raising her children with the same grace and strength their mother had shown them growing up.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan's wife Anna Konidala shared one of the most widely appreciated Mother's Day notes online. Her message honoured women from all walks of life and acknowledged the different journeys of motherhood. She paid tribute to mothers who had children at a young age, women who became mothers later in life, mothers who struggled through IVF, single mothers, women who experienced miscarriages, and those who chose adoption. "There is no single way to be a woman. And there is no single way to be a mother," she wrote.

Megastar Chiranjeevi shared a throwback picture with his mother and called her a blessing who silently stands beside her children at every step of life. His message described mothers as a reflection of God's presence.

Actor Bobby Deol posted a warm picture with his mother Prakash Kaur and wrote, "No matter how old I get, I'll always be your little boy." Esha Deol shared a childhood photo with her mother Hema Malini and simply wrote, "Love you, mamma." Soha Ali Khan posted an adorable moment with daughter Inaaya and reflected on eight years of motherhood with humour and emotion.

Actor Arjun Rampal remembered his late mother Gwen Rampal with a nostalgic note saying, "I love you more each day. Miss you, my Ma." Mahesh Babu's daughter Sitara also melted hearts online with her sweet message for her mother Namrata Shirodkar. "Thank you for being not just my mom, but also my best friend through it all," she wrote.

Actress Kajal Aggarwal celebrated two important women in her life in a deeply grateful message. Thanking them for their love, wisdom, and constant support, she said their strength and values continue to inspire her every day.

Kajol dropped a picture with mom Tanuja and wrote, "We are both part of the #mothersclub but she is presiding chairman and CEO.. bowing down to the one and only #mymom ! She is my Kali , Durga , Lakshmi and Saraswati all rolled into one. Even the goddess knows that (sic)." Sara Ali Khan also praised mother Amrita Singh, saying, "My mommy my world. Can't get over it. Will always try to be even an ounce of the woman mommy jaan is."

Rakul Preet Singh added, "To my mom and my mother in law, Happy Mother’s Day. One gave me life, the other gave me another beautiful family to call my own. Thank you both for your unconditional love, your guidance, and for always standing by us with so much strength and grace. Having two mothers to love and look up to is truly one of life’s biggest blessings."

Malaika Arora penned, "To the woman who taught me strength, grace & unconditional love...Forever your little girls Happy Mother's Day, mama." Several other stars also marked the day with touching social media posts.