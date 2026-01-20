ETV Bharat / entertainment

'More Indian Than Any other Identity': AR Rahman's Children Defend Him Amid Bollywood Controversy

Raheema's story read, "The more we see the way the people are reacting to Mr Rahman's statement, they are actually proving him to be right while they are, although, actually mixing up what he intended with what he did not." She added that no one could deny Rahman's deep connection with India. "You cannot take away from the fact that he's more Indian than any other identity you can tag him with," she said.

Rahman's daughter Raheema Rahman shared a long and heartfelt note on social media, strongly supporting her father and questioning the way people were reacting to his statement. In her post, she said that many people were mixing up what her father intended with what he did not say.

Hyderabad: Oscar-winning music composer AR Rahman recently found himself at the centre of a controversy after a remark he made in an interview was perceived by some as "communal." Now, with growing criticism over social media, Rahman's children have stepped forward to defend him. Rahman's daughters Khatija and Raheema and son Ameen re-shared posts and reminders of his contribution to India and the world through music.

Calling him one of the greatest musicians the country has seen, Raheema's note stated, "Besides, you cannot take away from that fact that he's possibly the greatest musical genius to walk on this land. His soundtracks are unarguably the story of our lives. I do not know of any other "Indian" who could have brought the nation together, the way @arrahman has. With the gargantuan talent that he is, he has put India on the global map so many times and made every Indian proud of being Indian." The note highlighted some of his most iconic songs, including Khwaja Mere Khwaja, Kun Faaya Kun, O Palanhare, Mann Mohana and Vande Mataram.

AR Rahman's Children Unite to Support Him Amid Backlash (Photo: Instagram)

Raheema also spoke about Rahman's philosophy and personality. "If you can take out all his interviews till date, compile it, understand the philosophy that he talks to you about, you will see, the man is a student of kindness and oneness," she wrote. The end of the note said: "You may agree or disagree. You may call me biased. You may call me a Rahmaniac. So be it. But you cannot undo the impact he has had on you, on me, on this country and on this planet."

AR Rahman's Children Unite to Support Him Amid Backlash (Photo: Instagram)

Rahman's son, AR Ameen, also came out in support of his father. He shared a series of old videos and photographs on Instagram stories that highlighted Rahman's achievements and the respect he has received over the years. One video showed Rahman waving to a massive crowd at a cricket stadium as Jai Ho played in the background.

Ameen also shared a clip of Prime Minister Narendra Modi praising Rahman. In the video, PM Modi is heard saying, "Be it AR Rahman's music or Rajamouli's storytelling, it has become a voice of Indian culture and won the hearts of crores of people worldwide." Ameen further posted pictures of Rahman with President Droupadi Murmu and visuals of him performing with Coldplay's Chris Martin.

AR Rahman's Children Unite to Support Him Amid Backlash (Photo: Instagram)

Rahman's other daughter, Khatija, too shared similar posts. She shared strong notes criticising the way people argue online. One of her posts read, "They don't have time to read the Bhagavad Gita, the Qur'an or the Bible, but they have all the time to argue, abuse and disrespect each other." Another note said, "Bhagvat Gita and Quran never fight in a library. Those who fight over them are those who never went to a library."

AR Rahman's Children Unite to Support Him Amid Backlash (Photo: Instagram)

Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali also defended AR Rahman amid the backlash. Speaking to a news daily, Imtiaz said, "I do not believe there is any communal bias in the film industry. AR Rahman is one of the brightest figures I've met, adding, "I don't think he said exactly what is being perceived. His words may have been misconstrued."

The controversy began after Rahman spoke about prejudice in the industry. He mentioned that recent changes in power structures might have affected creative spaces and said it "might be a communal thing," though not directly faced by him. After the backlash, Rahman issued a clarification, saying, "India is my inspiration, my teacher and my home. My purpose has always been to uplift and serve through music." Currently, AR Rahman is working on Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana, alongside international composer Hans Zimmer.