ETV Bharat / entertainment

Mom-To-Be Samantha Ruth Prabhu Shares Pregnancy Workout Glimpses With Important Disclaimer - Watch

Hyderabad: Samantha Ruth Prabhu is making the most of her pregnancy while continuing to focus on fitness. The mom-to-be recently shared a glimpse of her workout routine, showing how she has changed her approach to strength training during pregnancy. Along with the videos, Samantha also shared an important disclaimer, making it clear that her workouts are based on her personal experience and have been done with medical guidance.

In one of the videos shared on Instagram, Samantha can be seen performing a deadlift with weights at a gym. The video carries the message, “When you stop at 70 per cent of your max.” Another slide shows the actor picking up a dumbbell, along with the text, “Some days I feel strong. Some days I modify.”

Samantha also spoke about how her approach to fitness has changed during pregnancy. Sharing the workout videos, she wrote, “Training looks different these days. Less about pushing harder, more about listening better.”

The actor’s message shows that she is now focusing more on understanding her body instead of pushing herself to her limits. For Samantha, the goal is not simply to lift heavier weights or train harder, but to know when to slow down and make changes when needed.