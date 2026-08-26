Mom-To-Be Samantha Ruth Prabhu Shares Pregnancy Workout Glimpses With Important Disclaimer - Watch
Pregnant Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared glimpses of her modified strength-training routine, urging people to listen to their bodies and seek medical guidance before exercising.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : August 26, 2026 at 2:43 PM IST
Hyderabad: Samantha Ruth Prabhu is making the most of her pregnancy while continuing to focus on fitness. The mom-to-be recently shared a glimpse of her workout routine, showing how she has changed her approach to strength training during pregnancy. Along with the videos, Samantha also shared an important disclaimer, making it clear that her workouts are based on her personal experience and have been done with medical guidance.
In one of the videos shared on Instagram, Samantha can be seen performing a deadlift with weights at a gym. The video carries the message, “When you stop at 70 per cent of your max.” Another slide shows the actor picking up a dumbbell, along with the text, “Some days I feel strong. Some days I modify.”
Samantha also spoke about how her approach to fitness has changed during pregnancy. Sharing the workout videos, she wrote, “Training looks different these days. Less about pushing harder, more about listening better.”
The actor’s message shows that she is now focusing more on understanding her body instead of pushing herself to her limits. For Samantha, the goal is not simply to lift heavier weights or train harder, but to know when to slow down and make changes when needed.
Samantha also added a detailed disclaimer to her post. She explained that she has been strength training for years and has continued exercising during pregnancy only after getting clearance from her doctor. She also revealed that her trainer is certified in prenatal training.
“A little disclaimer: I’ve strength trained for years and have continued through pregnancy with my doctor’s clearance. My trainer is also certified in prenatal training, and everything you see here is modified for my body, my experience and my pregnancy. Every pregnancy is different, so please don’t use my workouts as a guide for yours. Speak to your doctor and work with someone qualified before exercising during pregnancy,” she wrote.
The actor has been sharing several glimpses of her pregnancy journey with fans in recent weeks. She recently opened up about taking a short break from acting after completing her current commitments. During the success celebration of her film Maa Inti Bangaaram, Samantha said, “After Maa Inti Bangaaram, I will have to take a small break, given my condition. I’ll have to take maternity leave. After that, I’ll be back with another film for my fans.”
Samantha and filmmaker Raj Nidimoru are expecting their first child together. The couple tied the knot in December 2025, while Samantha confirmed her pregnancy in June 2026. According to reports, the couple is expecting their baby by the end of this year.
Speaking of Samantha’s professional endeavours, she was last seen in Maa Inti Bangaaram, which she also produced. The film was written and created by Raj Nidimoru.