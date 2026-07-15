Molestation Revelation, Love Story With Gautami To Infidelity Remark: 5 Times Ram Kapoor Grabbed Headlines On Lock Upp 2
Ram Kapoor has become one of Lock Upp 2's most discussed contestants after opening up about childhood trauma, his love story, marriage, infidelity.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : July 15, 2026 at 6:27 PM IST
Hyderabad: Ram Kapoor has emerged as one of the most talked-about contestants on Lock Upp 2, but not always for the reasons one would expect. Over the past two weeks, the television star has made headlines for a series of emotional confessions, controversial opinions and unexpected confrontations inside the reality show.
From revealing that he was molested as a child to sharing the story of how he fell in love with wife Gautami Kapoor, Ram has shown several sides of his personal life. At the same time, his remarks on infidelity, a viral kissing incident and his tense exchange with host Farah Khan have also triggered widespread criticism online.
Here's a look at the five biggest statements and moments that have defined Ram Kapoor's journey on Lock Upp 2 so far.
Ram Kapoor reveals he was molested at 13
One of the most emotional moments of the season came when Ram opened up about being molested while studying at a boarding school. The actor recalled that he was in Class 8 when a senior student touched him inappropriately while they were sitting in the dormitory after school. He said he froze during the incident because he did not know how to react and was left deeply traumatised.
Ram shared that the experience changed his personality and made him quieter. However, he also revealed that the same person later apologised sincerely and repeatedly expressed regret. According to the actor, that apology eventually became an important part of his healing journey, making it one of the most powerful revelations on the show.
Ram shares how he fell in love with Gautami Kapoor
Ram also gave viewers a rare glimpse into his relationship with wife Gautami Kapoor. He revealed that they first became close while working together in Ghar Ek Mandir in 2000 and gradually developed a strong friendship. During that time, Gautami was unhappy in her first marriage and wanted to end it despite not receiving support from her family.
Ram said he stood by her as a friend during one of the toughest phases of her life. He later realised he had fallen in love with her while shooting for Monsoon Wedding in Delhi, when he suddenly found himself missing her deeply. According to Ram, Gautami felt the same way, and the two eventually married in 2003 after dating for two years.
His comments on infidelity spark backlash
Not all of Ram's statements received appreciation. During a discussion on relationships, he said that infidelity is "not a deal breaker" if two people genuinely love each other and want to save their marriage. Ram argued that marriages go through highs and lows, and that sometimes a partner may make a mistake during a difficult phase.
He added that if a couple wants to stay together for each other and their children, forgiveness is possible and time can heal the relationship. His remarks immediately divided opinion inside the house and on social media. Several contestants disagreed with him, and the comments later drew criticism from host Kangana Ranaut as well.
Viral kiss with Varun Yadav draws criticism
Another moment that created massive buzz online involved fellow contestant Varun "Laila" Yadav. While chatting about relationships in the garden area, Varun jokingly teased Ram about cheating after marriage. In response, Ram suddenly held Varun's face and kissed him on the lips. The unexpected moment shocked the contestants present and quickly went viral online. Many viewers criticised the incident, calling it inappropriate because it appeared to happen without Varun's consent.
Farah Khan calls him out, Ram refuses to change
Ram also landed in controversy after a tense interaction with host Farah Khan. During a feedback session, Farah told the actor that despite being one of the biggest names on the show, he had become a "background actor" by not participating enough in the game. Instead of accepting the criticism, Ram responded that he was not going to change. He even told Farah that if his attitude was a problem, the makers could simply evict him. His casual response left Farah visibly disappointed and became another widely discussed moment from the show.