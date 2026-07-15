ETV Bharat / entertainment

Molestation Revelation, Love Story With Gautami To Infidelity Remark: 5 Times Ram Kapoor Grabbed Headlines On Lock Upp 2

Hyderabad: Ram Kapoor has emerged as one of the most talked-about contestants on Lock Upp 2, but not always for the reasons one would expect. Over the past two weeks, the television star has made headlines for a series of emotional confessions, controversial opinions and unexpected confrontations inside the reality show.

From revealing that he was molested as a child to sharing the story of how he fell in love with wife Gautami Kapoor, Ram has shown several sides of his personal life. At the same time, his remarks on infidelity, a viral kissing incident and his tense exchange with host Farah Khan have also triggered widespread criticism online.

Here's a look at the five biggest statements and moments that have defined Ram Kapoor's journey on Lock Upp 2 so far.

Ram Kapoor reveals he was molested at 13

One of the most emotional moments of the season came when Ram opened up about being molested while studying at a boarding school. The actor recalled that he was in Class 8 when a senior student touched him inappropriately while they were sitting in the dormitory after school. He said he froze during the incident because he did not know how to react and was left deeply traumatised.

Ram shared that the experience changed his personality and made him quieter. However, he also revealed that the same person later apologised sincerely and repeatedly expressed regret. According to the actor, that apology eventually became an important part of his healing journey, making it one of the most powerful revelations on the show.

Ram shares how he fell in love with Gautami Kapoor