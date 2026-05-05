ETV Bharat / entertainment

Mohiniyattam Actor Santosh Nair Dies In Tragic Road Accident At 67, Wife Critical

Pathanamthitta: Veteran Malayalam actor Santosh K Nair passed away in a tragic road accident on the morning of May 5. He was 67. The accident occurred at Enath in Pathanamthitta district when his car collided with a parcel lorry coming from the opposite direction.

Santosh was travelling with his wife, Rajalakshmi, from Thiruvananthapuram to Kottayam. According to initial reports, the car lost control before crashing into the lorry. The impact was severe, leaving the front portion of the vehicle completely damaged. Locals rushed to the scene and had to cut open the car to rescue the couple.

Both were immediately taken to a nearby private hospital. However, Santosh could not be saved. His wife remains in critical condition and is undergoing treatment in the intensive care unit.

Veteran Malayalam actor Santosh K Nair (Photo: Special Arrangement)

Investigation Underway

Police and fire force personnel reached the spot soon after the accident. The lorry has been taken into custody, and its driver is being questioned. Authorities suspect that driver fatigue may have caused the crash, as the journey took place in the early hours of the day.

The Motor Vehicles Department has also begun an investigation to determine the exact cause. The Enath police are currently handling the case. After judicial procedures, Santosh's body will be moved to a government hospital for postmortem. A public viewing is expected to be arranged for fans and members of the film industry to pay their last respects.