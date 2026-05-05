Mohiniyattam Actor Santosh Nair Dies In Tragic Road Accident At 67, Wife Critical
Veteran Malayalam actor Santosh K Nair died in a car accident in Pathanamthitta, while his wife is seriously injured.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : May 5, 2026 at 10:34 AM IST
Pathanamthitta: Veteran Malayalam actor Santosh K Nair passed away in a tragic road accident on the morning of May 5. He was 67. The accident occurred at Enath in Pathanamthitta district when his car collided with a parcel lorry coming from the opposite direction.
Santosh was travelling with his wife, Rajalakshmi, from Thiruvananthapuram to Kottayam. According to initial reports, the car lost control before crashing into the lorry. The impact was severe, leaving the front portion of the vehicle completely damaged. Locals rushed to the scene and had to cut open the car to rescue the couple.
Both were immediately taken to a nearby private hospital. However, Santosh could not be saved. His wife remains in critical condition and is undergoing treatment in the intensive care unit.
Investigation Underway
Police and fire force personnel reached the spot soon after the accident. The lorry has been taken into custody, and its driver is being questioned. Authorities suspect that driver fatigue may have caused the crash, as the journey took place in the early hours of the day.
The Motor Vehicles Department has also begun an investigation to determine the exact cause. The Enath police are currently handling the case. After judicial procedures, Santosh's body will be moved to a government hospital for postmortem. A public viewing is expected to be arranged for fans and members of the film industry to pay their last respects.
A Journey In Cinema
Santosh K Nair began his acting career with the 1982 Malayalam film Ithu Njangalude Katha, directed by P. G. Viswambharan. He soon became a known face in Malayalam cinema during the mid-1980s.
Over the years, he appeared in more than 100 films. He played memorable roles in movies like Vishnu Lokam, Irupatham Noottandu, Pinnilavu, and April 18. His performances were known for their natural style and emotional depth. He also shared a close friendship with superstar Mohanlal, with whom he studied at MG College in Thiruvananthapuram.
Known For Strong Character Roles
Santosh was widely appreciated for his negative and supporting roles. His performance in Runway, where he played a villain opposite Dileep, received much praise. He was known for his dedication and often performed physically demanding scenes, sometimes even getting injured during shoots. Despite spending decades in the industry, he had openly expressed disappointment about not always receiving roles that matched his talent.
A Comeback Cut Short
After taking a break from films post-2014, Santosh returned to acting in 2021. His recent film Bharathanatyam 2: Mohiniyattam (2026), directed by Krishnadas Murali, marked a strong comeback. He had described it as one of the best roles of his career. His sudden demise has shocked the Malayalam film industry, especially at a time when he was preparing for a renewed phase in cinema.
Personal Life And Legacy
Santosh hailed from Pettah in Thiruvananthapuram. He is survived by his wife and daughter. Apart from films, he also appeared in television serials and was active in politics during his younger years. His passing leaves a deep void in Malayalam cinema.