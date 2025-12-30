ETV Bharat / entertainment

Mohanlal's Mother Shanthakumari Dies At 90; Mammootty Pays Last Respects

Mohanlal was in Kochi shooting for a film when his nonagenarian mother breathed his last. After hearing the news of her death, the actor immediately left for his home in Elamakkara. At the time of reporting, it is not yet clear whether Shanthakumari Amma's funeral will be held in Ernakulam or Thiruvananthapuram.

Ernakulam (Kerala): Malayalam superstar Mohanlal's mother Shanthakumari is no more. She was 90 years old and passed away at their home in Elamakkara, Kochi. She had been undergoing treatment for a long time following a stroke. Doctors confirmed her death a little while ago (December 30). The funeral is scheduled for tomorrow.

With the news of her demise, X (formerly Twitter) has been flooded with heartfelt tributes from fans and industry friends. Mammootty was spotted arriving at Mohanlal's house to pay his last respects.

Shanthakumari is the wife of late Viswanathan Nair, who was a former bureaucrat and Law Secretary with the Kerala government. Apart from Mohanlal, she had another son Pyarelal, who also passed away in 2000 due to heat-related issues. His father and brother's death years ago, left his mother as his strongest emotional anchor.

Mohanlal's mother was a familiar and deeply respected presence for Malayali audiences, often more well-known than his father. When Mohanlal received the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award, he had spoken movingly about his mother, saying that his greatest happiness was being able to share that moment with her. On several occasions and in his blog posts, Mohanlal used to mention fondly about his mother, giving fans update about her health.