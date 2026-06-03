ETV Bharat / entertainment

'Happy Birthday My Love': Mohanlal Pens Romantic Note For Wife Suchitra, Fans Call Them Couple Goals

Sharing a warm message, Mohanlal wrote, "Here's to your smile, strength, kindness, and all the little things that make you, You. Happy birthday my love ❤️." The simple yet emotional birthday wish resonated with fans, many of whom flooded the comments section with their own greetings for Suchitra. The post reflected the strong bond that the couple has shared over the years and reminded fans why they continue to be one of the most admired celebrity couples.

Hyderabad: Malayalam superstar Mohanlal once again gave fans a glimpse into his beautiful personal life as he shared a heartfelt birthday message for his wife, Suchitra Mohanlal. The veteran actor, known for keeping his family life largely private, took to social media to celebrate his wife's special day with a touching note that quickly won over admirers.

Mohanlal and Suchitra have been married for 38 years. The actor tied the knot with Suchitra, the daughter of renowned Tamil film producer K. Balaji, on April 28, 1988. Together, they have built a close-knit family and are parents to two children, Pranav Mohanlal and Vismaya Mohanlal.

The birthday wish comes just weeks after the couple celebrated their 38th wedding anniversary. Marking the occasion, Mohanlal had shared a romantic post alongside a photograph of the two posing near the iconic Statue of Liberty in New York. The actor had captioned the picture, "38 years later… and somehow, it still feels like the beginning." The post received widespread appreciation from fans, who praised the couple's enduring relationship.

Suchitra, a film producer and businesswoman, has often stayed away from the limelight despite being part of one of Indian cinema's most celebrated families. Over the years, she has remained a strong pillar of support in Mohanlal's life and career.

Meanwhile, Mohanlal is enjoying a successful phase on the professional front. His latest release, Drishyam 3, directed by Jeethu Joseph, has been performing strongly at the box office. The third installment of the blockbuster thriller franchise has crossed major milestones and continues to attract audiences across the country.