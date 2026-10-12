Mohanlal Watches Ajay Devgn's Drishyam The Conclusion, Praises The Team For Giving The Franchise A 'Befitting End'
Mohanlal watches Drishyam: The Conclusion and praises Ajay Devgn, Abhishek Pathak and the team for delivering a befitting end to the popular Hindi franchise.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : October 12, 2026 at 9:05 PM IST
Hyderabad: Actor Mohanlal has watched Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam: The Conclusion and praised the team for giving the popular crime thriller franchise a befitting ending. The Malayalam superstar congratulated the film’s director, Abhishek Pathak, producer Kumar Mangat, lead actor Ajay Devgn and the entire cast and crew for their work.
The makers of Drishyam: The Conclusion shared a video on social media in which Mohanlal spoke about the film and appreciated the way the team brought the Hindi franchise to an end.
"I watched Drishyam: The Conclusion, and I am truly impressed with the way they have brought this much-loved journey to a befitting end. Congratulations to Abhishek Pathak, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Ajay Devgn, and the entire cast and crew on a job. So well done," Mohanlal said.
His praise comes as the film continues to attract audiences to theatres and reach new box-office milestones. Released on October 2, 2026, Drishyam: The Conclusion has crossed Rs 300 crore in net collections in India. Its worldwide collection has also crossed Rs 480 crore, making it a major success for the Hindi film industry.
Directed by Abhishek Pathak, Drishyam: The Conclusion is the third and final instalment of the Hindi version of the popular franchise. The film continues the story of Vijay Salgaonkar and his family as they deal with the consequences of the events from the earlier films.
Ajay Devgn returns as Vijay Salgaonkar, while Tabu plays a key role in the story. The film also features Jaideep Ahlawat, Prakash Raj, Shriya Saran and Rajat Kapoor in important roles.
The Hindi version has taken a different path from the Malayalam franchise. While the makers of the Malayalam version have hinted at the possibility of a fourth film, the producers have confirmed that the Hindi story ends with Drishyam: The Conclusion.
The franchise has built a strong following over the years, with its crime story, family drama and unexpected twists keeping audiences interested. Mohanlal's appreciation of the Hindi film also brings attention to the way the team has concluded the story.
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