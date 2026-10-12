ETV Bharat / entertainment

Mohanlal Watches Ajay Devgn's Drishyam The Conclusion, Praises The Team For Giving The Franchise A 'Befitting End'

Mohanlal Watches Ajay Devgn's Drishyam The Conclusion, Praises The Team For Giving The Franchise A 'Befitting End' ( Photo: IANS, Film Poster )

Hyderabad: Actor Mohanlal has watched Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam: The Conclusion and praised the team for giving the popular crime thriller franchise a befitting ending. The Malayalam superstar congratulated the film’s director, Abhishek Pathak, producer Kumar Mangat, lead actor Ajay Devgn and the entire cast and crew for their work.

The makers of Drishyam: The Conclusion shared a video on social media in which Mohanlal spoke about the film and appreciated the way the team brought the Hindi franchise to an end.

"I watched Drishyam: The Conclusion, and I am truly impressed with the way they have brought this much-loved journey to a befitting end. Congratulations to Abhishek Pathak, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Ajay Devgn, and the entire cast and crew on a job. So well done," Mohanlal said. His praise comes as the film continues to attract audiences to theatres and reach new box-office milestones. Released on October 2, 2026, Drishyam: The Conclusion has crossed Rs 300 crore in net collections in India. Its worldwide collection has also crossed Rs 480 crore, making it a major success for the Hindi film industry.