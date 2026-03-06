ETV Bharat / entertainment

Mohanlal, Mammootty Film Patriot Blacklisted By Kerala Theatres Ahead Of Release? Read To Know

Hyderabad: A major Malayalam film featuring two of the biggest icons in the industry is facing problems even before its release. The upcoming spy action film Patriot, starring Mammootty and Mohanlal, is reported to be facing a possible theatre boycott in Kerala over the issue of revenue sharing.

Directed by Mahesh Narayanan, the film is currently scheduled to release in theatres on April 23, 2026. The project has already generated huge buzz because it brings Mammootty and Mohanlal together on the big screen after nearly a decade.

However, reports suggest that theatres in Kerala may refuse to screen the film unless an agreement issue between the producers and exhibitors is resolved.

Revenue-sharing dispute

According to trade analyst Sreedhar Pillai, the makers of Patriot and the Film Exhibitors United Organisation of Kerala (FEUOK) are currently at odds over the film's profit-sharing formula. Taking to X, he wrote, "#Patriot, the most eagerly awaited Malayalam multi-starrer scheduled for April 23 release has been blacklisted by Film Exhibitors United Organisation of Kerala (FEUOK)! The producers are said to be demanding unreasonable terms - 60% of net for week 1&2! Normally it is 60 & 55."

As per reports, producer Anto Joseph proposed a revenue-sharing model where the film's earnings would be divided in a 60:40 ratio for the first two weeks, with 60 per cent going to the producer and 40 per cent to theatre owners.

However, the exhibitors' body has objected to this arrangement. The president of FEUOK said the proposal does not follow the existing industry formula used in Kerala theatres.