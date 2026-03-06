Mohanlal, Mammootty Film Patriot Blacklisted By Kerala Theatres Ahead Of Release? Read To Know
Patriot, starring Mammootty and Mohanlal, may face a Kerala theatre boycott after exhibitors objected to the producer's proposed revenue-sharing formula.
Hyderabad: A major Malayalam film featuring two of the biggest icons in the industry is facing problems even before its release. The upcoming spy action film Patriot, starring Mammootty and Mohanlal, is reported to be facing a possible theatre boycott in Kerala over the issue of revenue sharing.
Directed by Mahesh Narayanan, the film is currently scheduled to release in theatres on April 23, 2026. The project has already generated huge buzz because it brings Mammootty and Mohanlal together on the big screen after nearly a decade.
However, reports suggest that theatres in Kerala may refuse to screen the film unless an agreement issue between the producers and exhibitors is resolved.
Revenue-sharing dispute
According to trade analyst Sreedhar Pillai, the makers of Patriot and the Film Exhibitors United Organisation of Kerala (FEUOK) are currently at odds over the film's profit-sharing formula. Taking to X, he wrote, "#Patriot, the most eagerly awaited Malayalam multi-starrer scheduled for April 23 release has been blacklisted by Film Exhibitors United Organisation of Kerala (FEUOK)! The producers are said to be demanding unreasonable terms - 60% of net for week 1&2! Normally it is 60 & 55."
#Patriot the most eagerly awaited Malayalam multi-starrer scheduled for April 23 release has been blacklisted by Film Exhibitors United Organisation of Kerala (FEUOK)! The producers are said to be demanding unreasonable terms - 60% of net for week 1&2! Normally it is 60 & 55. pic.twitter.com/VKuOOxeqJ2— Sreedhar Pillai (@sri50) March 6, 2026
As per reports, producer Anto Joseph proposed a revenue-sharing model where the film's earnings would be divided in a 60:40 ratio for the first two weeks, with 60 per cent going to the producer and 40 per cent to theatre owners.
However, the exhibitors' body has objected to this arrangement. The president of FEUOK said the proposal does not follow the existing industry formula used in Kerala theatres.
Under the current system, the revenue is shared as 60 per cent to the producer and 40 per cent to the exhibitor in the first week, followed by 55:45 in the second week and 50:50 in the third week.
The association has clearly stated that theatres will not be able to screen the film if the producers do not agree to the existing structure. This has led to speculation that Patriot could effectively be blacklisted by theatres in Kerala if the dispute continues.
About Patriot
Patriot is described as a spy action drama centred around a controversial intelligence mission. Apart from Mammootty and Mohanlal, the film also features Kunchacko Boban, Fahadh Faasil, Nayanthara, Rajiv Menon, and Revathi in key roles.
The film is particularly special for fans as it marks the reunion of Mammootty and Mohanlal, two legends of Malayalam cinema who have rarely appeared together in recent years.
Upcoming projects of Mammootty and Mohanlal
Mohanlal was recently seen in the period fantasy action film Vrusshabha. He has now started work on a new project with director Tharun Moorthy, tentatively titled L366. The film is said to be a cop action-comedy, where Mohanlal plays a character named "TS Lovelajan." Actress Meera Jasmine will appear as the co-lead.
He is also expected to make cameo appearances in upcoming films such as Thudakkam, Jailer 2 starring Rajinikanth, and Kathanaar: The Wild Sorcerer featuring Jayasurya.
On the other hand, Mammootty has completed shooting for Padayaatra, directed by veteran filmmaker Adoor Gopalakrishnan. The film also stars Grace Antony and Indrans. In addition, the actor will also appear in D55, starring Dhanush.