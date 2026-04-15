ETV Bharat / entertainment

Mohanlal's L366 Titled Athimanoharam: First Look Reveals Him As Sub Inspector TS Laulajan

Mohanlal's L366 Titled Athimanoharam: First Look Reveals Him As Sub Inspector TS Laulajan ( Photo: Film Poster )

Hyderabad: Malayalam superstar Mohanlal's much-awaited film, tentatively titled L366, has officially been named Athimanoharam. The title and first look of the film were unveiled on the festive occasion of Vishu.

The film is directed by Tharun Moorthy and marks his second collaboration with Mohanlal after their successful crime thriller film Thudarum. The makers shared the title announcement at 10:10 am on Vishu (New Year celebrated in Kerala), along with a striking poster.

In the first look of the film, Mohanlal is seen in a police uniform, playing Sub Inspector TS Laulajan. He stands among a group of Ayyappa devotees heading to Sabarimala, giving a glimpse of a character that appears both quirky and grounded. The poster quickly caught attention on social media.

Sharing the update on Instagram, Mohanlal wrote, "Beautiful Vishu greetings to all #Athimanoharam #TharunMoorthy #Ashiqusman." Fans reacted enthusiastically, with one commenting, "Next murder loading….." while another wrote, "positive vibe only."