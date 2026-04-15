Mohanlal's L366 Titled Athimanoharam: First Look Reveals Him As Sub Inspector TS Laulajan
Mohanlal's L366 is now titled Athimanoharam, revealed on Vishu with a first look. Directed by Tharun Moorthy, he plays Sub Inspector TS Laulajan.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : April 15, 2026 at 2:45 PM IST
Hyderabad: Malayalam superstar Mohanlal's much-awaited film, tentatively titled L366, has officially been named Athimanoharam. The title and first look of the film were unveiled on the festive occasion of Vishu.
The film is directed by Tharun Moorthy and marks his second collaboration with Mohanlal after their successful crime thriller film Thudarum. The makers shared the title announcement at 10:10 am on Vishu (New Year celebrated in Kerala), along with a striking poster.
In the first look of the film, Mohanlal is seen in a police uniform, playing Sub Inspector TS Laulajan. He stands among a group of Ayyappa devotees heading to Sabarimala, giving a glimpse of a character that appears both quirky and grounded. The poster quickly caught attention on social media.
Sharing the update on Instagram, Mohanlal wrote, "Beautiful Vishu greetings to all #Athimanoharam #TharunMoorthy #Ashiqusman." Fans reacted enthusiastically, with one commenting, "Next murder loading….." while another wrote, "positive vibe only."
Director Tharun Moorthy also expressed his excitement about reuniting with the actor. Taking to X, he said, "When a storyteller and a legend meet again, a universe stirs. After 'Thudarum', I and @Mohanlal embark on another voyage, carried by the vision of Ashiq Usman Productions. Rolling Soon…"
The film is written by Ratheesh Ravi and produced by Ashiq Usman. It marks Ashiq Usman's first collaboration with Mohanlal. Actor Meera Jasmine will be seen opposite the superstar. The duo reunites after a long gap, having earlier worked together in films like Rasathanthram and Innathe Chintha Vishayam.
The film also brings back key technicians from Thudarum. Jakes Bejoy will compose the music, while Shaji Kumar handles cinematography. Editing is done by Vivek Harshan. The team also includes Binu Pappu as co-director, Vishnu Govind for sound design, Gokul Das as production designer, Mashar Hamsa for costumes, and Ronex Xavier for make-up.
Meanwhile, Mohanlal also has several other major projects lined up. His film Patriot, co-starring Mammootty and directed by Mahesh Narayanan, is now scheduled to release on May 1 after a ban issue was resolved. In addition, Drishyam 3, directed by Jeethu Joseph, has been postponed and will now hit theatres on May 21, 2026.
The release date of Athimanoharam is yet to be announced.