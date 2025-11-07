ETV Bharat / entertainment

Vrusshabha: Mohanlal's Epic Action Saga Locks New Release Date - All Details Inside

The video carried a tagline that read, "A king's arrival is royal. The preparations must be grand. Prepare for the king Vrusshabha."

Sharing the update on his X (formerly Twitter) account, Mohanlal wrote, "Some stories are more than cinema, they're legacies. This Christmas, witness that legacy roar to life in #Vrusshabha. A film that celebrates emotion, grandeur, and destiny. Releasing worldwide on 25th December 2025."

The movie, which has been postponed a number of times because of production and scheduling problems, is finally hitting theatres worldwide on December 25, 2025. It was officially announced on Friday with a new video clip that included portions of an exciting action sequence.

Hyderabad: After a long wait and several postponements, Malayalam superstar Mohanlal is finally getting ready for his comeback to the big screens with his upcoming magnum opus titled Vrusshabha. The makers of the epic action saga have now fixed a new release date, coinciding with Christmas.

Originally scheduled to release on October 16, 2025, Vrusshabha was first pushed to November 6 before finally being postponed to December 25. The film's repeated delays had only added to the anticipation surrounding it, especially given the scale and ambition of the project.

Earlier this year, the makers had unveiled Mohanlal's first look poster on the actor's birthday, which immediately set social media ablaze. The veteran star was seen donning an intricately detailed golden-brown armour with dragon-scale motifs, exuding the aura of a fierce warrior king. With long hair, a thick beard, a white tilak, and traditional ornaments, including a nose ring, Mohanlal's regal look made a strong impression among fans.

Sharing the poster back then, Mohanlal had written, "This one is special - dedicating it to all my fans. The wait ends. The storm awakens. With pride and power, I unveil the first look of VRUSSHABHA - a tale that will ignite your soul and echo through time."

He had also mentioned that unveiling the look on his birthday made the moment more meaningful, adding, "Unveiling this on my birthday makes it all the more meaningful - your love has always been my greatest strength."

Vrusshabha is directed and written by Nanda Kishore and promises to blend emotion, action, and visual grandeur on an epic scale. The film is being presented by Connekkt Media in association with Balaji Telefilms and is jointly produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, CK Padma Kumar, Varun Mathur, Saurabh Mishra, Abhishek S Vyas, Vishal Gurnani, and Juhi Parekh Mehta.

Shot simultaneously in Malayalam and Telugu, the ambitious drama will release in five languages - Telugu, Malayalam, Hindi, Tamil, and Kannada.