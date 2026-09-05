The Time Mohanlal Skipped Classes To Chase His Cinema Dream: 48 Years Of Megastar's First Film Thiranottam
In conversation with Akhil Vinayak for ETV Bharat, director Ashok Kumar recalls Mohanlal's early cinema days, his debut film Thiranottam and his journey to stardom.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : September 5, 2026 at 6:29 PM IST
Hyderabad: Mohanlal has completed 48 years in Malayalam cinema. The actor made his acting debut with Thiranottam, a film made by a group of youngsters when they were just 17 years old. Speaking to ETV Bharat, director and Mohanlal’s close friend Ashok Kumar recalled how the film came together and how their college days were shaped by their love for cinema.
Back in 1978, Ashok Kumar, Mohanlal, Priyadarshan and Suresh Kumar were college students who often met at the Indian Coffee House in Statue Junction, Thiruvananthapuram. Cinema was their favourite topic of discussion. “Cinema was the only topic we talked about,” Ashok Kumar said.
The idea of making a film came after the friends visited a film set and felt that they were being ignored and even mocked. Instead of giving up, they decided to make a film themselves. “We walked out of there and asked each other, ‘Why don’t we make a film?’” Ashok Kumar said.
The youngsters formed an organisation called Bharat Cine Group and even set up a cinema-related stall during the Rose Day celebrations at Kanakakunnu Palace. Their efforts eventually led them to Pachalloor Sasi, who agreed to finance their film.
When asked if they knew how to make a film, the youngsters said that they had only seen film shoots and knew the basics. Sashi then suggested that Ashok Kumar direct the film and Mohanlal act in it.
Everything moved quickly after that. They completed the film’s music recording, with lyricist O.N.V. Kurup and singer K.J. Yesudas also associated with the project. The team approached several actors for important roles, including Nedumudi Venu. “He looked at us, a group of 17-year-old boys, and asked, ‘Is this some children’s game?’” Ashok Kumar recalled.
Mohanlal’s First Shot Was Taken Outside His Home
The first shot of Thiranottam was taken outside Mohanlal’s house in Poojappura, Thiruvananthapuram. Interestingly, Mohanlal’s scene was also the first scene to be filmed. His parents were present when the camera was placed in front of him for the first time. “To begin his film career in front of his own house, in the presence of his parents, was a rare blessing,” Ashok Kumar said.
The young filmmakers also had to balance their studies with the film. They would attend college for a few periods before leaving for the shoot. “We used to skip classes saying that we had a shoot,” the director recalled.
Their dedication to cinema even affected their exams. After returning from Madras, they realised that their exams were underway. They reportedly had little idea about the subjects and even divided textbook pages among themselves to prepare. “But Lal used to study reasonably well,” Ashok Kumar said with a laugh.
Censor Board Stopped The Film
Despite completing the film, the youngsters faced another major hurdle. Thiranottam dealt with a sensitive subject and had a strong feminist theme. The Censor Board refused to grant permission for its release. “Our first film ended up locked away,” Ashok Kumar said. Years later, the film was finally screened at a theatre in Kollam after Thiruvengidam Mudaliar took the initiative.
Around the same time, the friends heard that filmmaker Fazil was looking for newcomers. They decided to send Mohanlal’s photograph for an audition. Mohanlal himself was not very interested initially, while Suresh Kumar, who was supposed to send the application, also forgot about it.
Suresh’s mother later noticed the application and insisted that it be sent. Mohanlal eventually went for the audition with Priyadarshan. The rest, as they say, became history.
After Thiranottam, the friends continued trying to make films. They travelled to Madras despite having very little money and even attempted to make a Tamil film, though the project did not materialise. Meanwhile, Mohanlal’s career took off after Manjil Virinja Pookkal became a major success. “After Manjil Virinja Pookkal, Lal’s growth was like the blink of an eye,” Ashok Kumar said.
Looking back at Mohanlal’s 48-year career, the director said the actor has faced both success and failure but has never allowed criticism to affect him. “When people criticise him, Lal says, ‘Let them say whatever they want. If it makes them happy, let them have that happiness,’” Ashok Kumar revealed.
He also said Mohanlal does not dwell on failures. “If a film fails, he says there is another film coming. If a film succeeds, he is happy. That is all,” he said.
Over the years, Mohanlal has played diverse characters from Balagopalan in T.P. Balagopalan M.A. and Joji in Kilukkam to Aadu Thoma in Spadikam, Neelakandan in Devaasuram, Appukuttan in Chandralekha and Stephen Nedumpally in Lucifer.