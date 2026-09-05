ETV Bharat / entertainment

The Time Mohanlal Skipped Classes To Chase His Cinema Dream: 48 Years Of Megastar's First Film Thiranottam

Hyderabad: Mohanlal has completed 48 years in Malayalam cinema. The actor made his acting debut with Thiranottam, a film made by a group of youngsters when they were just 17 years old. Speaking to ETV Bharat, director and Mohanlal’s close friend Ashok Kumar recalled how the film came together and how their college days were shaped by their love for cinema.

Back in 1978, Ashok Kumar, Mohanlal, Priyadarshan and Suresh Kumar were college students who often met at the Indian Coffee House in Statue Junction, Thiruvananthapuram. Cinema was their favourite topic of discussion. “Cinema was the only topic we talked about,” Ashok Kumar said.

G. Suresh Kumar, Mohanlal, V. Ashok Kumar, Priyadarshan (Photo: Special Arrangement)

The idea of making a film came after the friends visited a film set and felt that they were being ignored and even mocked. Instead of giving up, they decided to make a film themselves. “We walked out of there and asked each other, ‘Why don’t we make a film?’” Ashok Kumar said.

The youngsters formed an organisation called Bharat Cine Group and even set up a cinema-related stall during the Rose Day celebrations at Kanakakunnu Palace. Their efforts eventually led them to Pachalloor Sasi, who agreed to finance their film.

When asked if they knew how to make a film, the youngsters said that they had only seen film shoots and knew the basics. Sashi then suggested that Ashok Kumar direct the film and Mohanlal act in it.

V. Ashok Kumar and Mohanlal (Photo: Special Arrangement)

Everything moved quickly after that. They completed the film’s music recording, with lyricist O.N.V. Kurup and singer K.J. Yesudas also associated with the project. The team approached several actors for important roles, including Nedumudi Venu. “He looked at us, a group of 17-year-old boys, and asked, ‘Is this some children’s game?’” Ashok Kumar recalled.

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