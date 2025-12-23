ETV Bharat / entertainment

Mohammed Rafi's Birth Anniversary: Ahmedabad Fan's Unique Way To Show His Love For The Legendary Singer

"Mohammed Rafi Sahab has a lot of fans but I am his devotee. I consider myself very lucky that Rafi Sahab came into my life. I first heard his song ‘Madhuban Mein Radhika Nache’ in 1984 after which I started collecting his songs and built a temple of Rafi Sahab in my house in 2000," he disclosed.

One such Rafi fan is Umesh Makhija who has built a temple of Mohammed Rafi in his house and worships him every day. Makhija claims to have a collection of all of Rafi's songs and listens to the songs sung by the singer in various languages, including the Indian and foreign ones.

Ahmedabad: December 24 is the birth anniversary of singing legend Mohammed Rafi who ruled the sound waves for several decades till July 31, 1980. The city of Ahmedabad can be distinguished for having unique Rafi fans who celebrate this singer in different ways and are deeply influenced by his songs.

His house is open for Rafi fans who come there to celebrate his birthday. These people come not only from Gujarat but from other places as well. They celebrate by cutting cakes and singing his songs.

Mohammed Rafi's photographs on display (ETV Bharat)

"People ask where Mohammed Rafi's temple is and visit it. Earlier, I used to celebrate Mohammed Rafi's birthday with great pomp but now many people have joined me. The people kept coming and the caravan kept growing," Makhija pointed out.

Umesh Makhija, Mohammed Rafi's fan (ETV Bharat)

He also has a treasure trove of various articles associated with Rafi. He has dedicated a room to Rafi's songs and rare things associated with him. There are lyrics of Rafi’s songs written on bedsheets. The lyrics of the first song sung by him are written on one pillow cover while Rafi’s last songs are written on the other pillow cover along with the date of his death.

Celebration of Mohammed Rafi's birthday (ETV Bharat)

Among the articles associated with Rafi, he has the singer’s neck tie, blanket, muffler, visiting card, spectacles, wallet and shaving blade.

Singer’s neck tie, blanket, muffler, visiting card, spectacles, wallet and shaving blade (ETV Bharat)

Mohammed Rafi received five National Awards and six Filmfare Awards during his almost four decade career. He was honored with the Padma Shri by the Government of India in 1967. He sang more than 26,000 film songs. His fans have now expressed their desire that the iconic singer be given a Bharat Ratna.

Photographs of the singer and lyrics of his songs are beautifully displayed across the room (ETV Bharat)

The fans say that apart from being an iconic singer, Rafi was a great human being who embodied all the good virtues of mankind.