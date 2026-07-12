ETV Bharat / entertainment

MM Keeravani Pays Heartfelt Tribute to S. Janaki: 'She Was The Asha Bhosle Of The South'

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Keeravani said S. Janaki's contribution to South Indian music was unparalleled. While comparing her with legendary Hindi playback singers, he said, "If P. Susheela garu is seen as the South's equivalent of Lata Mangeshkar, then S. Janaki garu was truly the Asha Bhosle of the South. Her contribution to all four South Indian languages is unmatched and and highly commendable."

Hyderabad: The passing of legendary playback singer S. Janaki has left the Indian music fraternity in deep mourning. Among those who paid an emotional tribute was Oscar-winning composer MM Keeravani, who described her as the "Asha Bhosle of the South" and remembered her not only as a legendary singer but also as a generous mentor who always encouraged young talent.

Keeravani also highlighted that Janaki's talent extended far beyond playback singing. He said that she was also a gifted composer. She composed music for films as well as independent albums, including Meera Bhajans. Recalling his personal association with the legendary singer, Keeravani said he had the opportunity to work under her music direction as a track singer. Although they did not collaborate on many songs, he met her frequently during the period when he worked with veteran music director Chakravarthy.

"She was very kind hearted and was always the first to appreciate and encourage younger singers," he recalled. The celebrated composer said Janaki's death marks the end of a glorious chapter in Indian music. "Her departure is a great loss to the music industry," he said.

S. Janaki passed away at the age of 88 at a private hospital in Mysuru after suffering a cardiac arrest. During a remarkable career that spanned six decades, she recorded more than 48,000 songs in over 20 languages, making her one of India's most prolific playback singers. She won four National Film Awards and 33 State Film Awards, besides becoming one of the most loved voices across Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam cinema.