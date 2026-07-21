ETV Bharat / entertainment

'Entered Theatre For Rs 500': Mithya Star Roopashree Vorkady On Winning National Award For Best Supporting Actress

Expressing her excitement over the National Award, she said, "I was completely shocked when I heard the news. I became emotional, screamed with joy, and simply couldn't control my excitement. I had never imagined, even in my dreams, that I would receive a National Award. It is a rare honour to become the first supporting actress from Kannada cinema to win this recognition. When the film's director called and shared the news, my happiness knew no bounds. This is God's blessing and the love of the audience."

Speaking with ETV Bharat after Mithya received national recognition, Roopashree shared her happiness, spoke about the challenging role in the film, and looked back at the early days of her acting career.

Mangaluru (Dakshina Kannada): Kannada actor Roopashree Vorkady is celebrating one of the biggest achievements of her career after winning the Best Supporting Actress award at the 72nd National Film Awards for her performance in Mithya. The actor, who has spent nearly two decades in theatre and cinema, said she never imagined that a journey which started with a small payment of Rs 500 would one day earn her India's highest honour in cinema.

Roopashree also spoke about preparing for her role in Mithya. She revealed that director Sumanth first invited her to attend a workshop, even though she was busy with theatre performances. "Director Sumanth sir called me and asked me to attend a workshop. At first, I was a little hesitant because I was busy with theatre and regular stage performances, making it difficult to find time. But after attending the workshop, I understood the depth and challenge of the character," she said.

"I played a mother who loves and cares more for another person's child than her own. It demanded a very natural performance. The director would always tell me, 'Don't act, just be natural.' It was completely different from my usual style and one of the most difficult roles I have ever played, but I gave it my all with complete honesty," she said.

The actor also recalled how acting became a part of her life. "I come from a small village called Varkadi. When I was in Class 9, I didn't even know the basics of acting. A local theatre group urgently needed an actress and invited me to join. After completing a month-long theatre camp, they paid me Rs 500. For a ninth-standard student, receiving that much money at once felt incredible. That Rs 500 motivated me to accept another play. Later, I earned Rs 5,000. What started as an interest driven by money gradually turned into a deep love for acting," she said.

Looking back at her career, she said, "My first film was the Tulu movie Birse, followed by the Beary-language film Byari. In Kannada, I have acted in films like Ondu Motteya Kathe, Psycho, and around 20 other movies. I started playing mother roles in theatre when I was just 19 or 20 years old. I have always tried to do justice to every role, no matter how small it was. I never imagined that a journey which began with Rs 500 would one day lead me to a National Award."

Roopashree has been active in theatre and films for the past 20 years and has acted in more than 85 films across Tulu, Beary, Konkani, Havyaka and Kannada languages.