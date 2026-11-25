Miss Universe 2026 Winner: Puerto Rico's Jennifer Barreto Makes History As First Married Woman To Win Crown
Puerto Rico's Jennifer Barreto wins Miss Universe 2026, becoming the first married woman and mother to claim the crown as India's Kaziah misses Top 12.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : November 25, 2026 at 10:25 AM IST
Hyderabad: Jennifer Barreto of Puerto Rico has been crowned Miss Universe 2026, bringing the coveted title home on a historic night for the host country. The 75th edition of the international beauty pageant concluded in San Juan on November 25 early morning (Indian date and time), with Barreto making history as the first married woman and mother to win the Miss Universe crown. Her victory also marks Puerto Rico's sixth win at the prestigious competition.
Representing her home country, Barreto competed against 115 other contestants before emerging as the winner. The Top 5 also featured Melissa Nunez of the Dominican Republic, who finished as the first runner-up, while Venezuela's Clara Vegas Goetz secured the second runner-up position. Bea Millan-Windorski of the Philippines finished third runner-up, followed by New Zealand's Georgia Waddington as the fourth runner-up.
Miss Universe 2026: India's Kaziah Liz Mejo misses Top 12
While Puerto Rico celebrated a historic victory, India's hopes of bringing home the Miss Universe crown came to an end much earlier in the competition. Indian representative Kaziah Liz Mejo failed to secure a place in the Top 12, exiting the pageant before the Evening Gown round.
Who is Jennifer Barreto? Meet the new Miss Universe 2026
Born Jennifer Abreu Mora on December 17, 1998, in Mayaguez, Puerto Rico, Barreto is a model, beauty pageant titleholder and social worker. She was raised in Isabela and received part of her education in the neighbouring towns of San Sebastian and Aguadilla. During her school years, she also played volleyball.
Her achievements extend well beyond the world of pageantry. Barreto holds a bachelor's degree in research psychology and two master's degrees, one in psychology and another in clinical social work. Her academic background and professional experience have shaped much of her work in community welfare.
Jennifer Barreto's career and social work
Barreto began her professional career in 2021, working with the United States Department of Defense at Fort Hood, Texas. Through the Family Advocacy Program, she supported military families dealing with domestic violence and child abuse. Her responsibilities included providing crisis support and training military leaders in prevention and intervention.
She later worked as a Prevention Specialist, leading community needs assessments and developing prevention plans to address harmful behaviour and improve well-being in military communities. She has also volunteered at the Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center and collaborated with the Pediatric Diabetes Association in Puerto Rico.
Jennifer Barreto's personal life: First married woman to win Miss Universe
Barreto's personal life has also made her victory historic. She is married to Yan Carlos Barreto Calderon, a United States Army Sergeant from Isabela, Puerto Rico. The couple welcomed their daughter, Penelope, in 2019. Barreto's win makes her the first married woman and mother to be crowned Miss Universe, marking another milestone in the pageant's history.
Interestingly, her journey into beauty pageants began only in the summer of 2025. With no previous experience in modelling or pageantry, she started preparing for Miss Universe Puerto Rico and went on to represent the municipality of San Sebastian in the 2026 competition. From working with military families to becoming a global beauty queen, Barreto's journey has been far from conventional.