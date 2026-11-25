ETV Bharat / entertainment

Miss Universe 2026 Winner: Puerto Rico's Jennifer Barreto Makes History As First Married Woman To Win Crown

Miss Universe 2026 Winner Jennifer Barreto ( Photo: Getty Images )

Hyderabad: Jennifer Barreto of Puerto Rico has been crowned Miss Universe 2026, bringing the coveted title home on a historic night for the host country. The 75th edition of the international beauty pageant concluded in San Juan on November 25 early morning (Indian date and time), with Barreto making history as the first married woman and mother to win the Miss Universe crown. Her victory also marks Puerto Rico's sixth win at the prestigious competition.

Representing her home country, Barreto competed against 115 other contestants before emerging as the winner. The Top 5 also featured Melissa Nunez of the Dominican Republic, who finished as the first runner-up, while Venezuela's Clara Vegas Goetz secured the second runner-up position. Bea Millan-Windorski of the Philippines finished third runner-up, followed by New Zealand's Georgia Waddington as the fourth runner-up.

Miss Universe 2026: India's Kaziah Liz Mejo misses Top 12 While Puerto Rico celebrated a historic victory, India's hopes of bringing home the Miss Universe crown came to an end much earlier in the competition. Indian representative Kaziah Liz Mejo failed to secure a place in the Top 12, exiting the pageant before the Evening Gown round. Miss Universe 2026 Winner Is Jennifer Barreto Of Puerto Rico (Photo: Getty Images) Who is Jennifer Barreto? Meet the new Miss Universe 2026 Born Jennifer Abreu Mora on December 17, 1998, in Mayaguez, Puerto Rico, Barreto is a model, beauty pageant titleholder and social worker. She was raised in Isabela and received part of her education in the neighbouring towns of San Sebastian and Aguadilla. During her school years, she also played volleyball. Her achievements extend well beyond the world of pageantry. Barreto holds a bachelor's degree in research psychology and two master's degrees, one in psychology and another in clinical social work. Her academic background and professional experience have shaped much of her work in community welfare.