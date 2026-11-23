Miss Universe 2026: When And Where To Watch The Grand Finale In India
The 75th Miss Universe pageant takes place in Puerto Rico, with India's Kaziah Liz Mejo competing for the crown. Here's when and where to watch.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : November 23, 2026 at 2:00 PM IST
Hyderabad: The 75th edition of the Miss Universe pageant is all set to take place on November 24, 2026, in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Marking a major milestone in the international beauty competition, this year's event will bring together 116 contestants representing countries and territories across the world. The grand finale will see the contestants compete for the coveted crown, with Mexico's Fatima Bosch set to crown her successor.
For Indian viewers, the grand finale will take place in the early hours of Wednesday, November 25 (IST). With Kerala's Kaziah Liz Mejo representing India, the pageant will be a special occasion for Indian fans following the country's journey towards the international title.
Miss Universe 2026: When And Where To Watch In India?
The Miss Universe 2026 grand finale is scheduled for Tuesday, November 24, at 8 pm ET (Eastern Time), at the Jose Miguel Agrelot Coliseum in San Juan, Puerto Rico. For viewers in India, the event will begin at 6:30 am IST on Wednesday, November 25. The finale will be broadcast on Telemundo and REELZ in the US, with streaming options including Peacock and REELZ+. REELZ All Access subscribers can also watch through YouTube.
Indian viewers should check the Miss Universe organisation's official digital channels for live streaming. Telemundo will also stream the event on Peacock, while REELZ+ and YouTube (for REELZ All Access members) will offer additional viewing options.
Who Are The Hosts Of Miss Universe 2026?
Television personality Mario Lopez and Miss Universe 2022 R'Bonney Gabriel will host the grand finale. The evening will also feature commentary from Miss Universe 1993 Dayanara Torres and television host Zuri Hall. Former Miss Universe titleholder Zuleyka Rivera will host the National Costume Competition, while the Preliminary Competition will be hosted by Miss Universe 2001 Denise Quinones.
What To Expect From The 75th Miss Universe Pageant?
Saint Martin and Uganda will make their debut appearances this year, adding to the diversity of the international competition. Before the grand finale, contestants have already participated in closed-door interviews and other pageant activities. The National Costume Competition, held on November 21, showcased outfits inspired by the participants' national identities and cultures. The Preliminary Competition, scheduled for November 22, featured swimsuit and evening gown presentations.
The selection process will begin with the announcement of 30 semifinalists, after which the field will be reduced to 12. These semifinalists will move on to the evening gown round, with five finalists eventually advancing to the question-and-answer segment. The final round will test the contestants' communication skills, confidence and ability to express their views before the judges select the next Miss Universe.
Who Is Representing India At Miss Universe 2026?
Kaziah Liz Mejo is representing India at the 75th Miss Universe pageant. The 19-year-old from Mavelikkara, Kerala, was crowned Miss Universe India 2026 on August 23 in Jaipur, Rajasthan, becoming the first winner of the national title from Kerala. A law student at Manipal Academy of Higher Education, Kaziah is also a model, classical dancer and public speaker.
She was born in Abu Dhabi in 2007 and previously won Miss Teen Diva 2024. She also secured the first runner-up position at Miss Teen International 2025. With her international debut, Kaziah will be hoping to bring the Miss Universe crown back to India. The country has won the title three times, with Sushmita Sen (1994), Lara Dutta (2000) and Harnaaz Sandhu (2021) bringing home the prestigious crown.
What Will The Miss Universe 2026 Winner Receive?
The winner will receive a new diamond crown, financial compensation and several benefits throughout her yearlong reign. Beyond the title, she will serve as a global ambassador for the Miss Universe Organisation, representing the platform at international events, public appearances and charitable initiatives.