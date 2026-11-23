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Miss Universe 2026: When And Where To Watch The Grand Finale In India

India's Kaziah Liz Mejo competing for Miss Universe 2026 ( Photo: ANI )

Hyderabad: The 75th edition of the Miss Universe pageant is all set to take place on November 24, 2026, in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Marking a major milestone in the international beauty competition, this year's event will bring together 116 contestants representing countries and territories across the world. The grand finale will see the contestants compete for the coveted crown, with Mexico's Fatima Bosch set to crown her successor.

For Indian viewers, the grand finale will take place in the early hours of Wednesday, November 25 (IST). With Kerala's Kaziah Liz Mejo representing India, the pageant will be a special occasion for Indian fans following the country's journey towards the international title.

Miss Universe 2026: When And Where To Watch In India? The Miss Universe 2026 grand finale is scheduled for Tuesday, November 24, at 8 pm ET (Eastern Time), at the Jose Miguel Agrelot Coliseum in San Juan, Puerto Rico. For viewers in India, the event will begin at 6:30 am IST on Wednesday, November 25. The finale will be broadcast on Telemundo and REELZ in the US, with streaming options including Peacock and REELZ+. REELZ All Access subscribers can also watch through YouTube. Indian viewers should check the Miss Universe organisation's official digital channels for live streaming. Telemundo will also stream the event on Peacock, while REELZ+ and YouTube (for REELZ All Access members) will offer additional viewing options. Who Are The Hosts Of Miss Universe 2026? Television personality Mario Lopez and Miss Universe 2022 R'Bonney Gabriel will host the grand finale. The evening will also feature commentary from Miss Universe 1993 Dayanara Torres and television host Zuri Hall. Former Miss Universe titleholder Zuleyka Rivera will host the National Costume Competition, while the Preliminary Competition will be hosted by Miss Universe 2001 Denise Quinones. What To Expect From The 75th Miss Universe Pageant?