ETV Bharat / entertainment

Miss Universe 2026: India's Crown Hopes End As Kaziah Liz Mejo Misses Cut, Top 5 Announced

Miss Universe 2026: India's Crown Hopes End As Kaziah Liz Mejo Misses Top 12 ( Photo: ANI )

Hyderabad: India's journey at Miss Universe 2026 has come to an end, with 19-year-old Kaziah Liz Mejo failing to secure a place in the Top 12. The Indian representative bowed out of the competition before the Evening Gown round, bringing an end to her hopes of taking home the coveted crown.

The 75th edition of the prestigious beauty pageant was held at the Jose Miguel Agrelot Coliseum in San Juan, Puerto Rico. With India out of the race, the spotlight shifted to the five contestants who remain in contention for the title. Philippines, New Zealand, Venezuela, Dominican Republic and host country Puerto Rico making it to the Top 5, setting the stage for an exciting final showdown.

The grand finale marked a major milestone for the Miss Universe organisation, which celebrated 75 years of the international competition. A total of 116 contestants took part in this year's pageant, hoping to make their mark on the global stage. The reigning Miss Universe, Fatima Bosch of Mexico, crowned Jennifer Barreto of Puerto Rico her successor. Who is India's Kaziah Liz Mejo? Although her journey ended before the Top 12, Kaziah Liz Mejo's participation was special for Keralam. The 19-year-old law student became the first woman from the state to win the Miss Universe India title. Originally from Mavelikkara, Mejo grew up in Abu Dhabi, where she studied at Emirates National School, St Joseph's School and Abu Dhabi Indian School. She is currently pursuing her law degree in Bengaluru while also working as a model.