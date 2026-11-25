Miss Universe 2026: India's Crown Hopes End As Kaziah Liz Mejo Misses Cut, Top 5 Announced
India's Kaziah Liz Mejo misses the Miss Universe 2026 Top 12, while top 5 contestants advance to compete for the coveted crown.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : November 25, 2026 at 9:41 AM IST
Hyderabad: India's journey at Miss Universe 2026 has come to an end, with 19-year-old Kaziah Liz Mejo failing to secure a place in the Top 12. The Indian representative bowed out of the competition before the Evening Gown round, bringing an end to her hopes of taking home the coveted crown.
The 75th edition of the prestigious beauty pageant was held at the Jose Miguel Agrelot Coliseum in San Juan, Puerto Rico. With India out of the race, the spotlight shifted to the five contestants who remain in contention for the title. Philippines, New Zealand, Venezuela, Dominican Republic and host country Puerto Rico making it to the Top 5, setting the stage for an exciting final showdown.
The grand finale marked a major milestone for the Miss Universe organisation, which celebrated 75 years of the international competition. A total of 116 contestants took part in this year's pageant, hoping to make their mark on the global stage. The reigning Miss Universe, Fatima Bosch of Mexico, crowned Jennifer Barreto of Puerto Rico her successor.
Who is India's Kaziah Liz Mejo?
Although her journey ended before the Top 12, Kaziah Liz Mejo's participation was special for Keralam. The 19-year-old law student became the first woman from the state to win the Miss Universe India title. Originally from Mavelikkara, Mejo grew up in Abu Dhabi, where she studied at Emirates National School, St Joseph's School and Abu Dhabi Indian School. She is currently pursuing her law degree in Bengaluru while also working as a model.
Beyond modelling and academics, Mejo has several interests. She is a trained classical dancer with 12 years of experience and also sings and plays the violin and drums. She has explored acting as well, making her Malayalam cinema debut with Shylock. Her journey to the international stage began with her Miss Universe Kerala win earlier this year, making her the youngest titleholder in the state competition. She later competed against 52 contestants and was crowned Miss Universe India 2026 in Jaipur on August 23.
Miss Universe 2026: A special 75th edition
This year's pageant is particularly significant with one of the biggest highlights being a specially created crown designed for the milestone edition. Created by George Wittels in collaboration with Paris-based jewellery house Maison d'OR, the crown features 3,150 diamonds set in white gold. The competition features multiple rounds, including national costume, preliminary and final segments, where contestants are judged on their stage presence and overall performances.
India has had three Miss Universe winners so far. Sushmita Sen brought home the crown in 1994, followed by Lara Dutta in 2000 and Harnaaz Sandhu in 2021. With Mejo's journey ending this year, Indian fans will have to wait for another opportunity to see the crown return to the country.