Miss Universe 2025 Winner: Fatima Bosch From Mexico Takes The Crown After Controversial 'Dumbhead' Remark
Miss Universe 2025 concluded with Mexico's Fatima Bosch crowned as the winner.
Hyderabad: Fatima Bosch from Mexico has been crowned Miss Universe 2025. The grand finale took place in Nonthaburi, Thailand, and it ended with loud cheers, happy tears and a victory that many people will remember for a long time. Fatima, who is 25 years old, was one of the strongest contestants this year. She won the crown after giving a powerful and emotional final answer that touched the hearts of people inside the arena and those watching around the world.
The Top 5 this year included Thailand, Philippines, Venezuela, Mexico and Cote d'Ivoire. All of them had to answer one big question: "If you win the title of Miss Universe tonight, how would you use this platform to empower young girls?" It was meant to test honesty, confidence and kindness.
Fatima Bosch stood out from the start. During the first question round, she was asked, "In your perspective, what are the challenges of being a woman in 2025, and how would you use the title of Miss Universe to create a safe space for women around the world?" She replied with strong words: "For your question, as a woman, as Miss Universe, I will put my voice and the power in the service of others because nowadays, we are here to speak up, to make change, and have everything because we are women, and the brave ones that stand up are the ones that will make history. Thank you." Her answer made the crowd cheer loudly. Many people felt that this was the moment she sealed her victory. She spoke with confidence and heart.
In the next round also, she managed to impress the judges. When asked how she would empower young girls if she won, she said: "As Miss Universe, I will say to them, believe in the power of your authenticity. Believe in yourself, your dreams matter, your heart matters. And never let anyone make you doubt about your worth, because you are everything. And you are powerful, and your voice needs to be heard. Thank you."
The final results were:
- Winner – Mexico (Fatima Bosch)
- 1st Runner-up – Thailand
- 2nd Runner-up – Venezuela
- 3rd Runner-up – Philippines
- 4th Runner-up – Cote d'Ivoire
India's Manika Vishwakarma could not enter the Top 12. This means India still waits for a Miss Universe crown since Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu won in 2021. This year, Indian badminton star Saina Nehwal was one of the judges.
The pageant, however, was not peaceful throughout. Fatima Bosch faced controversy earlier in the competition. She was insulted by a Thai host, Nawat Itsaragrisil, who reportedly called her a "dumbhead" during a livestream. The issue began after Fatima failed to post some promotional content. The drama led to walkouts by contestants, followed by social media fiasco, and even comments from Mexico's president. Later, two judges from the panel distanced themselves, accusing the pageant of being rigged.
