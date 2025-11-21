ETV Bharat / entertainment

Miss Universe 2025 Winner: Fatima Bosch From Mexico Takes The Crown After Controversial 'Dumbhead' Remark

Hyderabad: Fatima Bosch from Mexico has been crowned Miss Universe 2025. The grand finale took place in Nonthaburi, Thailand, and it ended with loud cheers, happy tears and a victory that many people will remember for a long time. Fatima, who is 25 years old, was one of the strongest contestants this year. She won the crown after giving a powerful and emotional final answer that touched the hearts of people inside the arena and those watching around the world.

The Top 5 this year included Thailand, Philippines, Venezuela, Mexico and Cote d'Ivoire. All of them had to answer one big question: "If you win the title of Miss Universe tonight, how would you use this platform to empower young girls?" It was meant to test honesty, confidence and kindness.

Fatima Bosch stood out from the start. During the first question round, she was asked, "In your perspective, what are the challenges of being a woman in 2025, and how would you use the title of Miss Universe to create a safe space for women around the world?" She replied with strong words: "For your question, as a woman, as Miss Universe, I will put my voice and the power in the service of others because nowadays, we are here to speak up, to make change, and have everything because we are women, and the brave ones that stand up are the ones that will make history. Thank you." Her answer made the crowd cheer loudly. Many people felt that this was the moment she sealed her victory. She spoke with confidence and heart.