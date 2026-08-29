ETV Bharat / entertainment

Mishmi Makers Unveil First Two Songs Parinda And Dhuan Dhuan; Singers Ankur Bhaduri, Arushi Pant Share Their Experience

Sharing a poster of the song, Ankur Bhaduri wrote in the caption, “Some songs are more than just melodies; they become an absolute part of your musical journey. Thrilled to finally share something very special to me, PARINDA, the first single from the upcoming Hindi film MISHMI, sung by me. It feels incredibly special to lend my voice to this beautiful musical journey, and I can’t wait for all of you to hear it."

The first song, Parinda, introduces a gentle and emotional side of Mishmi. Sung by Ankur Bhaduri, the song explores themes of innocence, memories, relationships and the search for a place that feels like home.

Directed by Suman Adhikary, Mishmi features Florina Gogoi, Sushmita Mukherjee, Atharva Vishwakarma, Sankalitaa Roy, Parth Dutta and Siddhartha Mukherjee in prominent roles. The film is presented as a musical where songs are closely connected to the story and its characters.

Hyderabad: The makers of the upcoming Hindi musical Mishmi have unveiled the first two songs from the film. The musical journey begins with Parinda, sung by Ankur Bhaduri, followed by Dhuan Dhuan, sung by Arushi Pant.

Talking about his experience of singing the song, Ankur Bhaduri said, “Loved to sing such a refreshing melody. It was a bit of stepping a foot beyond, but loved the essence and innocence of the song. Wish that I had done justice to the composition.”

The second song, Dhuan Dhuan, is sung by Arushi Pant. Unlike the warmth and innocence of Parinda, the song has a more dreamy and emotional feel. Its poster shows Arushi performing against a backdrop of clouds, with another woman lying beside her. The visuals hint at themes of longing, dreams and emotions that are not always easy to put into words.

For Arushi Pant, singing Dhuan Dhuan was a special experience. She said, “This was honestly a unique experience for me. The first time I heard the lyrics, they touched my heart - there’s this image of a little you discovering a whole land of dreams, only to realise everything around has turned into smoke. I discovered something new in it with every note. I had such a wonderful time singing Dhuan Dhuan, and I really loved the vocal freedom I got with it.”

The two songs offer different emotional shades while remaining an important part of the film’s storytelling. Parinda brings warmth and companionship, while Dhuan Dhuan explores a more atmospheric and introspective space.

Director Suman Adhikary also spoke about the importance of music in Mishmi. He said, “Music has always been an important part of the way I experience cinema. With Mishmi, we wanted the songs to live within the story and reveal emotions that sometimes cannot be expressed through dialogue. Parinda and Dhuaan Dhuaan represent two very different emotional spaces of the film. I am very happy that audiences will get to experience these songs before they see the complete film.”

Mishmi is written by Sankalita Roy and produced by Subir Dutta. It is presented by Subir Dutta Productions and Rat Race Frames Initiative, in association with Pritimoy Chakraborty. Suman Adhikary and Sankalita Roy have co-produced the film. Mishmi is set to release this winter.