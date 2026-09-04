ETV Bharat / entertainment

Mirzapur - The Movie X Review: Does Pankaj Tripathi Film Live Up To Massive Hype Around Series?

Another viewer was even more enthusiastic, giving the film 4.5/5 and describing it as more powerful than the original web series. The review praised the story, politics, revenge drama, action and BGM, while calling Munna Bhaiya the biggest highlight. "#MirzapurTheMovie is even more powerful than the web series! The story, screenplay, plot, politics, revenge, action, dialogues and BGM everything feels bigger, darker and more intense on the big screen."

Several fans singled out Divyenndu as Munna Bhaiya as one of the biggest highlights of the movie. One X user gave the film 4.5/5 stars and called it "pure big-screen madness". The viewer praised the writing, dialogues, action and performances, while particularly highlighting the climax. "#MirzapurTheMovie is pure big screen madness. sharp writing, killer dialogues, brutal action and solid performances keep it moving. it doesn't feel like a stretched episode at all. it feels like a proper film, and the climax absolutely delivers."

Hyderabad: After building a massive following across three seasons, the world of Mirzapur has finally arrived on the big screen. As the film opened in cinemas on Friday, September 4, early reactions on X suggested that the franchise has managed to retain its mass appeal while giving fans a larger theatrical experience. The initial response has been largely positive, with viewers praising the film's action, dialogues, background score, plot twists and performances.

The viewer also heaped praise on Divyenndu's performance as Munna Bhaiya, saying his madness, attitude, expressions, comic timing and screen presence make him stand out whenever he appears. Ali Fazal's Guddu Pandit has also received praise for his aggression and intensity, while Ravi Kishan's Babban Yadav has been described as "terrific, unpredictable, dangerous and commanding." Pankaj Tripathi's Kaleen Bhaiya, meanwhile, continues to impress viewers with his calm and powerful screen presence. Rasika Dugal's Beena Tripathi has also found appreciation among viewers, with fans praising the strength and attitude she brings to the character.

Another X reaction focused on the film's ability to deliver the trademark ingredients of the franchise. "⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️½ review rating #MirzapurTheMovie delivers drama romance action attitude & fan service. Great character dynamics, substantial love stories amazing music whistle-worthy dialogues and a killer climax #KaalinBhaiya remains Bhaukaali! P.S. Stay seated for post-credit scene!"

The positive reactions come in line with film trade analyst Taran Adarsh's four-star review. Calling it a "peak mass entertainer" and a "sure-shot hit", Adarsh praised the film for feeling like a proper theatrical movie rather than an extended episode of the series. According to Adarsh, the writing by Puneet Krishna is one of the film's biggest strengths, with sharp dialogues, power struggles, revenge, betrayal and emotions driving the story. He also praised Gurmmeet Singh's direction and the film's raw and brutal action. The background score has emerged as another major talking point.

Adarsh described it as "beyond outstanding", while X users said the music adds to the impact of entries, confrontations and major twists. There are some criticisms too. Adarsh noted that the film dips at the beginning of the second half and feels slightly stretched in places. However, he praised the pre-climax and climax, particularly the portions shot against the sand dunes of Jaisalmer.

Mirzapur - The Movie X Review (Photo: X)

The strong response also suggests that Munna Bhaiya remains one of the franchise's biggest attractions. One viewer summed up the sentiment bluntly: "It took Munna Bhaiya to revive the dead hype after that worst season 3. Munna Bhaiya is, was and will always be the reason to watch series or #MirzapurTheMovie." With fans already talking about the possibility of another chapter, the early response could provide a strong start for the franchise's theatrical journey.

About Mirzapur: The Movie

Directed by Gurmmeet Singh, Mirzapur: The Movie brings back Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyenndu, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Rasika Dugal, Shriya Pilgaonkar and Abhishek Banerjee. The film also features Jitendra Kumar and Ravi Kishan in key roles. Produced by Excel Entertainment and presented by Amazon MGM Studios in collaboration with Excel Entertainment, the film is backed by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar and co-produced by Kassim Jagmagia and Vishal Ramchandani. The film has been certified A by the CBFC and has a runtime of 3 hours, 17 minutes and 19 seconds.