ETV Bharat / entertainment

Mirzapur The Movie Trailer Release Date - Here's When Bhaukaal Begins

The teaser had already created excitement by bringing back fan-favourite characters played by Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, and Divyenndu. One of the biggest surprises was the return of Bablu Pandit, but this time the role will be played by Jitendra Kumar in a fresh avatar. Actor Ravi Kishan has also joined the cast.

Reports suggest that the trailer launch will be held as a grand event with the film’s cast expected to be present. The trailer is expected to offer a bigger glimpse into the world of Mirzapur ahead of its theatrical release on September 4.

Hyderabad: The countdown to Mirzapur: The Movie has officially begun. After grabbing attention with its first teaser, the makers are now gearing up to release the film’s trailer. According to reports from a newswire, the trailer will be unveiled on August 11. It will give fans a much closer look at the much-awaited big-screen adaptation of the hit crime franchise.

Unlike the web series, the film goes back in time instead of continuing the story. Set in 2018, the story takes place before and alongside the events of the first season. Since it is an origin story, viewers will once again see Munna alive despite the character’s death in Season 2.

The film explores the early days of the power struggle in Mirzapur. Kaleen Bhaiya, played by Pankaj Tripathi, is seen worrying about whether his son Munna is ready to take over his empire. At the same time, the Pandit brothers, Guddu and Bablu, begin their journey to challenge Munna’s rule and dream of becoming the new kings of Mirzapur.

While the story is connected to the first season of the series, the makers have said the film will tell an untold chapter created especially for the big screen. It promises a larger scale, bigger action sequences, and grand visuals, with locations stretching from the streets of Purvanchal to the deserts of Rajasthan.

Apart from the lead actors, the film also features Abhishek Banerjee, Rasika Dugal, Mohitt Maalik, Sheeba Chadha, Rajesh Tailang, Pramod Pathak, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Harshita Shekhar Gaur, Shweta Tripathi, and Sonal S Chauhan.

Mirzapur: The Movie is backed by Amazon MGM Studios and Excel Entertainment. Directed by Gurmmeet Singh and written by Puneet Krishna, the film is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar, with Kassim Jagmagia and Vishal Ramchandani serving as co-producers.