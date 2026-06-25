ETV Bharat / entertainment

Mirzapur The Movie Teaser: Kaleen Bhaiya, Munna Return To The World Of Blood And Betrayal; Ravi Kishan Makes His Presence Felt

Hyderabad: Ahead of the September release, Mirzapur - The Movie teaser hit digital space on Thursday. The promo is giving fans a nostalgic trip back to the crime-ridden world of Mirzapur. Packed with fan-favourite characters delivering iconic dialogues, the glimpse stays true to the spirit of the series.

The two-minute teaser makes it clear that the film is rooted in the timeline that began with Season 1 in 2018. It opens with Pankaj Tripathi’s iconic character, Kaleen Bhaiya, saying that sometimes it is difficult to find a capable son, and sometimes it is impossible. While Ali Faza's Guddu Pandit is too engrossed in running the empire, Jeetendra Kumar steps in as Bablu Pandit (originally played by Vikrant Massey) and makes it clear that he is here to build an empire of his own.

The teaser also features glimpses of Divyenndu’s Munna Bhaiya, Rasika Dugal, Shweta Tripathi, Shriya and Pilgaonkar. Further expanding the ensemble, the film stars Abhishek Banerjee, Mohit Malik, Sheeba Chaddha, Rajesh Tailang, Pramod Pathak, Harshita Shekhar Gaur and Sonal S Chauhan, alongside the returning cast members.