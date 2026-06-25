Mirzapur The Movie Teaser: Kaleen Bhaiya, Munna Return To The World Of Blood And Betrayal; Ravi Kishan Makes His Presence Felt
Directed by Gurmeet Singh, Mirzapur - The Movie is India's first major theatrical adaptation from an OTT franchise.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : June 25, 2026 at 1:49 PM IST
Hyderabad: Ahead of the September release, Mirzapur - The Movie teaser hit digital space on Thursday. The promo is giving fans a nostalgic trip back to the crime-ridden world of Mirzapur. Packed with fan-favourite characters delivering iconic dialogues, the glimpse stays true to the spirit of the series.
The two-minute teaser makes it clear that the film is rooted in the timeline that began with Season 1 in 2018. It opens with Pankaj Tripathi’s iconic character, Kaleen Bhaiya, saying that sometimes it is difficult to find a capable son, and sometimes it is impossible. While Ali Faza's Guddu Pandit is too engrossed in running the empire, Jeetendra Kumar steps in as Bablu Pandit (originally played by Vikrant Massey) and makes it clear that he is here to build an empire of his own.
The teaser also features glimpses of Divyenndu’s Munna Bhaiya, Rasika Dugal, Shweta Tripathi, Shriya and Pilgaonkar. Further expanding the ensemble, the film stars Abhishek Banerjee, Mohit Malik, Sheeba Chaddha, Rajesh Tailang, Pramod Pathak, Harshita Shekhar Gaur and Sonal S Chauhan, alongside the returning cast members.
Among the new additions, Ravi Kishan leaves a strong impression in a teaser packed with key players who helped build the world of Mirzapur. The actor blends seamlessly into the narrative. His inclusion has been well received if early fan reactions are anything to go by.
While this is only the first glimpse of Mirzapur: The Movie, fans are already speculating about whether characters whose arcs ended in the series could make a return on the big screen.
Mirzapur - The Movie is directed by Gurmeet Singh and written by Puneet Krishna. Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani are co-producers with Kassim Jagmagia and Vishal Ramchandani.
Interestingly, Mirzapur - The Movie marks the first major theatrical adaptation from an OTT franchise.
The familiar themes of violence, greed, and power set the tone for the movie. But what will set the film apart from the series, however, is something audiences will discover when Mirzapur: The Movie hits cinemas on September 4 in Hindi and Telugu.