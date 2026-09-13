ETV Bharat / entertainment

'Mirzapur: The Movie' Earns Rs 200 Crore At Box Office

New Delhi: "Mirzapur: The Movie", featuring actors Ali Fazal, Divyenndu and Pankaj Tripathi, among others, has earned over Rs 200 crore at the domestic box office.

The film, which was released on September 4, marks the first big-screen outing for the “Mirzapur” universe, which began as a streaming series in 2018 and went on to become one of India’s most successful OTT franchises over the course of three seasons.

According to the trade tracking website Sacnilk, the film has earned Rs 204.87 crore gross at the domestic box office. The net collection of the film stands at Rs 171.86 crore at the domestic box office.