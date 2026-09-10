ETV Bharat / entertainment

Mirzapur The Movie Box Office Collection Day 7: Pankaj Tripathi Starrer Inches Closer To Rs 150 Crore

Hyderabad: Mirzapur: The Movie continues to enjoy a strong run at the box office. The Pankaj Tripathi-led film has maintained audience interest through its first week and is now close to crossing the Rs 145 crore mark in India.

Mirzapur: The Movie Box Office Collection Day 7

According to the latest figures, Mirzapur The Movie has earned Rs 5.85 crore on Day 7 so far. The figures are live and may increase further by the end of the day. The film has now recorded an India net collection of Rs 143.75 crore, while its total India gross collection stands at Rs 171.38 crore. The film is currently running in 8,845 shows across the country.

Although weekday collections are lower than the numbers recorded during the opening weekend, the film has continued to add several crores to its total. Its steady performance shows that the popularity of the Mirzapur franchise has translated well from the OTT platform to the big screen.

Strong First Week For The Film

Mirzapur: The Movie opened strongly at the box office and quickly crossed the Rs 20 crore mark on its first day. It then maintained its momentum during the weekend, with collections seeing a significant rise on Saturday and Sunday. The film crossed the Rs 100 crore mark within its first four days, making it one of the major Hindi box office successes of 2026.