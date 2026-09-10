Mirzapur The Movie Box Office Collection Day 7: Pankaj Tripathi Starrer Inches Closer To Rs 150 Crore
Mirzapur: The Movie maintains its box-office momentum through its first week, with the Pankaj Tripathi starrer continuing to attract audiences.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : September 10, 2026 at 8:49 PM IST
Hyderabad: Mirzapur: The Movie continues to enjoy a strong run at the box office. The Pankaj Tripathi-led film has maintained audience interest through its first week and is now close to crossing the Rs 145 crore mark in India.
Mirzapur: The Movie Box Office Collection Day 7
According to the latest figures, Mirzapur The Movie has earned Rs 5.85 crore on Day 7 so far. The figures are live and may increase further by the end of the day. The film has now recorded an India net collection of Rs 143.75 crore, while its total India gross collection stands at Rs 171.38 crore. The film is currently running in 8,845 shows across the country.
Although weekday collections are lower than the numbers recorded during the opening weekend, the film has continued to add several crores to its total. Its steady performance shows that the popularity of the Mirzapur franchise has translated well from the OTT platform to the big screen.
Strong First Week For The Film
Mirzapur: The Movie opened strongly at the box office and quickly crossed the Rs 20 crore mark on its first day. It then maintained its momentum during the weekend, with collections seeing a significant rise on Saturday and Sunday. The film crossed the Rs 100 crore mark within its first four days, making it one of the major Hindi box office successes of 2026.
After the weekend, the film has seen the expected drop in daily collections. However, it has continued to maintain a steady pace during the weekdays. With its total now standing at Rs 143.75 crore, the film is only a short distance away from the Rs 150 crore milestone.
OTT Favourite Gets A Theatrical Run
The success of Mirzapur: The Movie is also important because the film comes from one of India’s most popular streaming franchises.
The original Mirzapur series built a large audience through its OTT releases. Bringing its characters and story to theatres was therefore a different experiment for the makers. The box office numbers suggest that the franchise has managed to bring a sizeable part of its audience to cinemas.
Pankaj Tripathi returns as Kaleen Bhaiya, while Ali Fazal reprises his role as Guddu Pandit. Divyenndu is also back as Munna Tripathi. Rasika Dugal, Shweta Tripathi, Harshita Gaur, Abhishek Banerjee and other familiar faces are part of the film.
Rs 150 Crore Milestone In Sight
With Mirzapur: The Movie now at Rs 143.75 crore in India net collections, the Rs 150 crore mark is clearly within reach.
The film’s performance over the next few days will determine how strongly it holds before its second weekend. If the audience interest remains steady, the film could add a sizeable amount to its overall collection.