ETV Bharat / entertainment

Mirzapur The Movie Box Office Collection Day 6: Pankaj Tripathi Starrer Holds Strong, Nears Rs 135 Crore

Hyderabad: Mirzapur: The Movie is continuing its strong run at the box office. The film has maintained steady audience interest even on its first Wednesday. After a big opening and a strong weekend, the film is now nearing Rs 132 crore in India.

Mirzapur The Movie Box Office Collection Day 6

Mirzapur: The Movie has earned Rs 6.89 crore on Day 6 so far. These are live figures recorded till Wednesday evening, so the final collection for the day is expected to be higher.

The film had a strong run over the weekend. It collected Rs 32 crore on Day 2 and Rs 36 crore on Day 3. On Day 4, it earned Rs 16 crore, followed by Rs 15.60 crore on Day 5.

With the latest Day 6 figures added, the film’s total India net collection has reached Rs 132.24 crore. Its India gross collection currently stands at Rs 157.80 crore. The film is running across 9,077 shows on Wednesday, with an occupancy of around 26% so far.

Film Maintains Momentum