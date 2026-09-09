Mirzapur The Movie Box Office Collection Day 6: Pankaj Tripathi Starrer Holds Strong, Nears Rs 135 Crore
Mirzapur: The Movie is maintaining a strong hold at the box office. The film is now inching towards Rs 135 crore in India.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : September 9, 2026 at 8:58 PM IST
Hyderabad: Mirzapur: The Movie is continuing its strong run at the box office. The film has maintained steady audience interest even on its first Wednesday. After a big opening and a strong weekend, the film is now nearing Rs 132 crore in India.
Mirzapur The Movie Box Office Collection Day 6
Mirzapur: The Movie has earned Rs 6.89 crore on Day 6 so far. These are live figures recorded till Wednesday evening, so the final collection for the day is expected to be higher.
The film had a strong run over the weekend. It collected Rs 32 crore on Day 2 and Rs 36 crore on Day 3. On Day 4, it earned Rs 16 crore, followed by Rs 15.60 crore on Day 5.
With the latest Day 6 figures added, the film’s total India net collection has reached Rs 132.24 crore. Its India gross collection currently stands at Rs 157.80 crore. The film is running across 9,077 shows on Wednesday, with an occupancy of around 26% so far.
Film Maintains Momentum
The steady numbers on Day 6 show that Mirzapur: The Movie continues to attract viewers even after its opening weekend. While there has been a natural drop in collections on weekdays, the film is still adding several crores to its total each day.
The film had already crossed the Rs 100 crore mark within its first four days. It has now moved comfortably beyond that milestone and is heading towards the next major targets at the box office.
The strong response is also significant because Mirzapur: The Movie is based on a popular OTT series. The film brings the world of Mirzapur to theatres and has managed to turn the show’s loyal fan base into a theatrical audience.
Popular Characters Return
The film’s strong performance has also been helped by the return of several familiar characters. Pankaj Tripathi is back as Kaleen Bhaiya, while Ali Fazal returns as Guddu Pandit. Divyenndu reprises his role as Munna Tripathi.
Rasika Dugal and Harshita Gaur also return as Beena Tripathi and Dimpy Pandit, respectively. The film features Shweta Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Sheeba Chadha, Rajesh Tailang, Sushant Singh and Mohit Malik, among others.
About Mirzapur: The Movie
Presented by Amazon MGM Studios and Excel Entertainment, Mirzapur: The Movie is directed by Gurmeet Singh and written by Puneet Krishna. It is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under Excel Entertainment. Kassim Jagmagia and Vishal Ramchandani serve as co-producers.